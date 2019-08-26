Jump to content

- - - - -

Apex Legends 2150 Coins - Email Delivery (XB1) $12.80 at Target

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 04:16 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM

Part of their digital gaming sale https://www.cheapass...n-aug-23rd-30th

All Apex packs are on sale, but the 2150 pack provides the most coins per dollar.
https://www.target.c...al/-/A-54502192

Just bought 2 for future battle passes and such.

Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 04:31 PM

Think I’ll grab this so the devs can’t call me a freeloader.

bee01  

bee01

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM

Hmm, not able to add item to cart.

 

EDIT: Working now.  Not a bad deal.


Psycosis86  

Psycosis86

Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM

Does this just add money to your Microsoft account? I need to renew my gold and this would be a cheap way to do it.

WWF  

WWF

Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM

Makes that iron crown BS $115 instead of $170 but still not worth it

CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM

Sucks they don’t have PS4 codes

BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

Think I’ll grab this so the devs can’t call me a freeloader.

Just Cheapasses. But that would just be a compliment :)


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

Does this just add money to your Microsoft account? I need to renew my gold and this would be a cheap way to do it.


No
