Apex Legends 2150 Coins - Email Delivery (XB1) $12.80 at Target
Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM
All Apex packs are on sale, but the 2150 pack provides the most coins per dollar.
https://www.target.c...al/-/A-54502192
Just bought 2 for future battle passes and such.
Posted Yesterday, 04:31 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM
Hmm, not able to add item to cart.
EDIT: Working now. Not a bad deal.
Posted Yesterday, 05:18 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM
Think I’ll grab this so the devs can’t call me a freeloader.
Just Cheapasses. But that would just be a compliment
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM
Does this just add money to your Microsoft account? I need to renew my gold and this would be a cheap way to do it.
No