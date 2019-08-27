RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Aug 25-31, 2019 ... 20% on physical Xbox 3-pack & Spotify

Posted Today, 02:36 AM

Didn't see this in the current RiteAid weekly ad, but on shelf tags, I found the following:

$6 BonusCash when you buy $30 Xbox GC's (specifically the 3x $10 pack) or $30 Spotify GC's ... limit 2 in total.

Photos ...

Small print on the shelf tag's sticker says ... "Earn $6.00 wellness+ BonusCash when you buy $30 of this item. *WELLNESS+ BONUSCASH AWARDS ARE LOADED AUTOMATICALLY TO WELLNESS+ OR PLENTI CARD ONLY FOR USE IN-STORE OR AT RITEAID.COM 6AM DAY AFTER ISSUANCE, AND EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. Limit 2 Offers per Card.

FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" card, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers throughout this week's promotion. Your printed receipt will indicate whether you've met the "limit of 2" for this promo, but neither the website nor register-screen will indicate ...

if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or

if the transaction you're about to pay for will exceed the limit, or

when your BonusCash rewards will expire.

... so you have to track if you've purchased any GC's this week. Luckily the mobile RiteAid app DOES list your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you now only get 30 days to spend the BonusCash once earned.



Now for the usual small print at the bottom of their ads ...



*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 30 days from the date it was first issued.



Also from the T&C's ... wellness+ BonusCash cannot be earned from the purchase of tobacco products, alcohol, lottery tickets, gift cards, licenses, money orders, money transfers, newspapers, stamps, other mail services, dairy products, items and services distributed by RediClinic®, items distributed by Moran Foods and Save-A-Lot® Food Stores, prescriptions, or other items prohibited by law, or for the payment of prescription copays, tax or shipping costs (together, “Excluded Items”).

They're having 30% off regular retail purchases this coming Friday 8/30 and Saturday 8/31 (offer code "THANKS" on the website), so that's probably a good time to stock up on non-alcohol, non-prescription, non-GC items such as school supplies or summer items on clearance?