CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido ($4.99 3DS, DEAD Switch) w/ Promo Code EMCTDVE22 - Newegg

By litepink, Yesterday, 02:12 PM

litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 02:12 PM

Promo code: EMCTDVE22 (must sign up for promotional emails)

https://www.newegg.c...SortType=8&N=-1

Josef  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 02:54 PM

This is by no means a horrible game, in fact its actually pretty good.  The main problem was Nintendo decided to sell it at $50 at launch instead of a more reasonable $20 to $30, so no one bought it.

 

If you feel like waiting, I'm pretty confident this will show up in a place like Five Below for $5 or under.  There are that many unsold copies.  Just give it some time.


barchi01  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM

$5.99 for the game is a great price (especially for a switch game), thanks Op.

barchi01  

barchi01

Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM

Switch Version now shows out of stock.

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Yesterday, 03:26 PM

I had a lot of fun with this on Switch. Went ahead and ordered a copy for the 3DS for under $10 I figured what the hell. 


Kaipper  

Kaipper

Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM

Tried to order and got the message this promo code is no longer active.


n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM

https://www.newegg.c...FTnS9WMX0mDFixA

 

The promo works on anything from this list. Saw it on the front page of CAG earlier.


Bosshog  

Bosshog

Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM

Yeah, it says not active for me too. Sucks, that's a good deal.

Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM

That sucks. The switch version was oos earlier and came back in stock but the promo is over. Oh well, just wanted it for my wife for Christmas since it was cheap.


