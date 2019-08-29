Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido ($4.99 3DS, DEAD Switch) w/ Promo Code EMCTDVE22 - Newegg
https://www.newegg.c...SortType=8&N=-1
This is by no means a horrible game, in fact its actually pretty good. The main problem was Nintendo decided to sell it at $50 at launch instead of a more reasonable $20 to $30, so no one bought it.
If you feel like waiting, I'm pretty confident this will show up in a place like Five Below for $5 or under. There are that many unsold copies. Just give it some time.
I had a lot of fun with this on Switch. Went ahead and ordered a copy for the 3DS for under $10 I figured what the hell.
Tried to order and got the message this promo code is no longer active.
https://www.newegg.c...FTnS9WMX0mDFixA
The promo works on anything from this list. Saw it on the front page of CAG earlier.
That sucks. The switch version was oos earlier and came back in stock but the promo is over. Oh well, just wanted it for my wife for Christmas since it was cheap.