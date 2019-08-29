Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido ($4.99 3DS, DEAD Switch) w/ Promo Code EMCTDVE22 - Newegg

Posted Yesterday, 02:54 PM

This is by no means a horrible game, in fact its actually pretty good. The main problem was Nintendo decided to sell it at $50 at launch instead of a more reasonable $20 to $30, so no one bought it.

If you feel like waiting, I'm pretty confident this will show up in a place like Five Below for $5 or under. There are that many unsold copies. Just give it some time.