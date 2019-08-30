Jump to content

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

gamestop power trade 20% extra credit

By 76051 , Today, 02:43 AM

76051  

76051

Posted Today, 02:43 AM

20% extra credit towards the hottest games of the year when you trade in your old games - nba 2k20, borderlands 3, zelda link's awakening, or nhl 20.


aircobra  

aircobra

Posted Today, 02:45 AM

Lol

DirtyC6vette  

DirtyC6vette

Posted Today, 03:39 AM

Nice try “gsdave”. I already know 76051 is the area code for Grapevine Tx which happens to be the home office for GameStop.

dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

....why do you know that...?

DirtyC6vette  

DirtyC6vette

Posted Today, 04:06 AM

....why do you know that...?



I only live 15min away and recognized the area code
