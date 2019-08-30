GameStop.com Labor Day Sale - 9/2 Only

Labor Day sale is Online Only & 9/2 Only
- Save up to 50% on select titles
- Buy 1 get 1 50% off on all Pre-Owned games
- Select (Animal Crossing) Amiibos $1
- Rage 2 $29.99
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered $19.99
- Fallout 76 $29.99
- Anthem $9.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $9.99
- Days Gone $39.99
- Blood and Truth $19.99
- BioShock The Collection (XB1) $9.99
- Mafia III (PS4) $12.99
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $29.99
- Division 2 (XB1/PS4) $24.99
- The Sims 4: Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle $24.99
- WWE 2K19 $14.99
- EA Sports UFC 3 $9.99
- PlayStation Classic $29.99
- $15 off Battlefield V (XB1/PS4)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $19.99
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour (XB1/PS4) $19.99
Pre-owned Console Offers
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles $299.99
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Consoles $229.99
- 2DS Original Consoles $39.99
- NEW 3DS XL Consoles $99.99
- Xbox One X Consoles $299.99
- Nintendo Switch Original Consoles $249.99
also,
- Retro Flash Sale 15% off Racing Titles
- 15% off Retro Accessories
- All In-stock Monopoly $25
added pretty much everything noteworthy