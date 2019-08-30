Jump to content

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

GameStop.com Labor Day Sale - 9/2 Only

By CheapyD, Today, 07:33 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

Labor Day sale is Online Only & 9/2 Only

 

Pre-owned Console Offers

  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles $299.99
  • PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Consoles $229.99
  • 2DS Original Consoles $39.99
  • NEW 3DS XL Consoles $99.99
  • Xbox One X Consoles $299.99
  • Nintendo Switch Original Consoles $249.99

also,

  • Retro Flash Sale 15% off Racing Titles
  • 15% off Retro Accessories
  • All In-stock Monopoly $25

 
 


Edited by CheapyD, Today, 07:58 PM.
added pretty much everything noteworthy

Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 07:36 PM

Anthem for me maybe.

intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted Today, 07:38 PM

Some more items listed here: https://www.gamespot...n/1100-6469467/

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 07:41 PM

Trying to get rid of those Animal Crossing amiibo I see.


Komentra  

Komentra

Posted Today, 07:42 PM

Eh I could probably get $10 of enjoyment out of Anthem.

Edit: Just realized it’s online only. Otherwise I’d likely be in for Anthem & Forsaken

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

Ooops, I have a more complete list. Will update OP.

 

EDIT: OP has been updated.


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

That might be a tempting enough price for Destiny 2 Forsaken Legendary Collection for PC...

 

Basically, $20 for Forsaken (minus Annual Pass) for Battle.net and then for Steam when Shadowkeep arrives.

 

EDIT - For $10 when the sale goes live...


cleaver  

cleaver

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

I bought like 24 action figures from GameStop this ween I need to back away from the table

Chris Dragon  

Chris Dragon

Posted Today, 09:14 PM

I assume the online sale for BOGO50 works for the retro stuff?


stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 09:35 PM

Pairs nicely with some of the trade ins

n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Today, 10:02 PM

Nice to see a Labor Day sale that's on, well, Labor Day.


