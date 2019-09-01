Jump to content

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Control (PS4) $38.24 (X1) $37.49 via Amazon (Prime Eligible)

By DannyEndurance, Yesterday, 01:24 PM

#1 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 01:24 PM

Well, that was fast... Discount applied at checkout.

PS4:
https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1

X1:
https://www.amazon.c...0DER&psc=1&th=1

Delayed shipping, FYI.

#2 kemosahbe  

kemosahbe

Posted Yesterday, 01:27 PM

Showing $50.94 on my end

#3 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Yesterday, 01:29 PM

Showing $50.94 on my end


There's a coupon you can click to enable to cut off another $12 or $13.

Curious about this game, though with a drop this quick I may wait for the price to go even lower

#4 thelonepig  

thelonepig

Posted Yesterday, 01:43 PM

Amazon is matching Target's 25% off promotion with the coupon.

#5 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 01:45 PM

Quantum Break also dropped in price significantly and quickly, albeit not as quickly as this. Tbh it was a great but definitely should've launched at 40 anyway.

#6 pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Yesterday, 02:05 PM

PS4 version not adding to cart.  Maybe this is a glitch they are trying to fix..


#7 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Yesterday, 02:21 PM

Not available near me

#8 onimushadavis  

onimushadavis

Posted Yesterday, 02:22 PM

Also available for about $40 after 25% off using same day pickup at Target.

#9 jupiterjones  

jupiterjones

Posted Yesterday, 02:41 PM

Only available options are crazy-high third-party sellers. What happened to Amazon’s actual listing???

#10 KAli1212  

KAli1212

Posted Yesterday, 02:51 PM

Already showing that it’s only available from third-party sellers. Good find for those who got in on the deal. I got the Deluxe from BB and have yet to boot it up... 😐

#11 snipermike  

snipermike

Posted Yesterday, 02:55 PM

20$ Black Friday guaranteed

#12 bigez  

bigez

Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM

It's back up for purchase.

#13 etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 03:43 PM

How is this game? I’ve seen some previews but it seems hard to tell what it’s about. If I enjoyed Alan Wake but not Quantum Break, how would this be?

#14 jupiterjones  

jupiterjones

Posted Yesterday, 03:47 PM

$40 shipped for a game that literally just came in the past week is great, but as mentioned above, this could be a strong BF contender. Will hold off for now (unless it dips under $30 shipped before then...).


#15 Chaosgamer  

Chaosgamer

Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM

Got this game from Best buy, Bought another one now from Amazon, gonna return my original copy back to best buy


#16 Renzler  

Renzler

Posted Yesterday, 04:01 PM

Might be better off picking this up from Target using the 25% off in store pickup deal. Target has a longer return policy, just in case the price drops more.

#17 topchief1  

topchief1

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM

I used that coupon to get Metro:Exodus limited edition for $33.75. Seemed like a good price to finally pull the trigger

#18 The Questyen  

The Questyen

Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM

I'm about 80% of the way through the game and it's certainly going to be in my top ten of the year and my favorite Remedy game.

#19 snipermike  

snipermike

Posted Yesterday, 05:27 PM

I'm about 80% of the way through the game and it's certainly going to be in my top ten of the year and my favorite Remedy game.


I’m sorry you will only play 10 games this year, Control isn’t even the best game to come out this week ( Astral Chain )

#20 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Yesterday, 05:55 PM

Anyone play this on an original Xbox one? How’s the performance? I heard it played badly on base PS4.

#21 icarusmight  

icarusmight

Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM

I’m sorry you will only play 10 games this year, Control isn’t even the best game to come out this week ( Astral Chain )


He didn’t say he will only play 10 games. Just because you have an opinion it doesn’t mean anyone wants to hear it.

#22 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM

He didn’t say he will only play 10 games. Just because you have an opinion it doesn’t mean anyone wants to hear it.

I think you misunderstood his burn.

#23 snipermike  

snipermike

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

He didn’t say he will only play 10 games. Just because you have an opinion it doesn’t mean anyone wants to hear it.

FC6752F9-4C8F-4082-807E-D6984D7FC17F.png

Here’s another opinion, Control was better when they made it 15 years ago.

#24 Chaosgamer  

Chaosgamer

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

  FC6752F9-4C8F-4082-807E-D6984D7FC17F.png

Here’s another opinion, Control was better when they made it 15 years ago.

That game is good, I have it along with second sight another PS2 game


#25 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM

I am very tempted to buy this game for my PS4 Pro (hopefully has less issues than the base model). It kinda looks like Force Unleashed gameplay with the object throwing and I always loved that part. But I also just started Yakuza Zero AND I have astral Chain waiting for me when I'm done so I'm wondering if I should hold off for a lower price point.


#26 FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM

They denied my price match request via chat which is insane, told me to return it instead

#27 The Questyen  

The Questyen

Posted Yesterday, 08:50 PM

I’m sorry you will only play 10 games this year, Control isn’t even the best game to come out this week ( Astral Chain )

I've already finished 80 games in 2019 let alone played. 

 

I finished Control this morning and I stand by my statement. Fantastic game. 


