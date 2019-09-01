Control (PS4) $38.24 (X1) $37.49 via Amazon (Prime Eligible)
#1
Posted Yesterday, 01:24 PM
PS4:
https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1
X1:
https://www.amazon.c...0DER&psc=1&th=1
Delayed shipping, FYI.
- Thebacklash likes this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 01:27 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 01:29 PM
Showing $50.94 on my end
There's a coupon you can click to enable to cut off another $12 or $13.
Curious about this game, though with a drop this quick I may wait for the price to go even lower
#4 Greasy Pork Pirates! CAGiversary! 6671 Posts Joined 13.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:43 PM
- Kerig likes this
#5
Posted Yesterday, 01:45 PM
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 483 Posts Joined 10.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:05 PM
PS4 version not adding to cart. Maybe this is a glitch they are trying to fix..
#7
Posted Yesterday, 02:21 PM
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 140 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:22 PM
#9 WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary! 1039 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:41 PM
#10 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 40 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:51 PM
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 257 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:55 PM
#12 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 59 Posts Joined 10.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM
- Thebacklash likes this
#13 A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary! 5032 Posts Joined 16.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:43 PM
#14 WHAT THE CUSS!?! CAGiversary! 1039 Posts Joined 14.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:47 PM
$40 shipped for a game that literally just came in the past week is great, but as mentioned above, this could be a strong BF contender. Will hold off for now (unless it dips under $30 shipped before then...).
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 457 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM
Got this game from Best buy, Bought another one now from Amazon, gonna return my original copy back to best buy
#16 Dude CAGiversary! 1802 Posts Joined 1.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:01 PM
#17 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 127 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM
#18 Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary! 2565 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:52 PM
- Omni99 likes this
#19 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 257 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:27 PM
I'm about 80% of the way through the game and it's certainly going to be in my top ten of the year and my favorite Remedy game.
I’m sorry you will only play 10 games this year, Control isn’t even the best game to come out this week ( Astral Chain )
- dontBlink86 and Super Strider TurbulenceEX like this
#20
Posted Yesterday, 05:55 PM
#21 What it do! CAGiversary! 926 Posts Joined 12.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM
I’m sorry you will only play 10 games this year, Control isn’t even the best game to come out this week ( Astral Chain )
He didn’t say he will only play 10 games. Just because you have an opinion it doesn’t mean anyone wants to hear it.
- Sindur, Jardarpp, Thebacklash and 1 other like this
#22 Daddy CAGiversary! 731 Posts Joined 4.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM
I think you misunderstood his burn.
He didn’t say he will only play 10 games. Just because you have an opinion it doesn’t mean anyone wants to hear it.
- Kerig likes this
#23 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 257 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM
He didn’t say he will only play 10 games. Just because you have an opinion it doesn’t mean anyone wants to hear it.
Here’s another opinion, Control was better when they made it 15 years ago.
#24 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 457 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM
FC6752F9-4C8F-4082-807E-D6984D7FC17F.png
Here’s another opinion, Control was better when they made it 15 years ago.
That game is good, I have it along with second sight another PS2 game
#25
Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM
I am very tempted to buy this game for my PS4 Pro (hopefully has less issues than the base model). It kinda looks like Force Unleashed gameplay with the object throwing and I always loved that part. But I also just started Yakuza Zero AND I have astral Chain waiting for me when I'm done so I'm wondering if I should hold off for a lower price point.
#26 Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary! 4087 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM
#27 Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary! 2565 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:50 PM
I’m sorry you will only play 10 games this year, Control isn’t even the best game to come out this week ( Astral Chain )
I've already finished 80 games in 2019 let alone played.
I finished Control this morning and I stand by my statement. Fantastic game.
- Jardarpp and knothead65 like this