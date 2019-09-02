Fry's Ads 9/2-8

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$149.99
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War
$29.99
MLB: The Show '19
$49.99
Days Gone
Kingdom Hearts III
$59.99
Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite Digital Content
$99.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite Digital Content
$299.99
Jet Black PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite Digital Content
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
Switch
$18.99
Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Port Adapter
$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
XBox One
$6.99
Snakebyte Controller Case
$14.99
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset
$16.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$59.99
Phantom White Wireless Controller
$79.99
Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$18.99
Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Port Adapter
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
Blu-Ray
$12.99
Ninja Scroll: The Motion Picture
$14.99
Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?
Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis
$17.99
No Game Nop Life Zero
$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)
$39.99
Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection
$44.99
Kampfer: Complete Collection
Posted Today, 08:54 AM
Posted Today, 01:14 PM
Fry's likely to go out of business by the end of this year. Just look at the empty shelves. My store is like a ghost town.
Posted Today, 02:19 PM
sea of thieves 9.99 online order