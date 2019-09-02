Fry's Ads 9/2-8

Posted Today, 08:54 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$149.99

Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$24.99

Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)

God of War



$29.99

MLB: The Show '19



$49.99

Days Gone

Kingdom Hearts III



$59.99

Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite Digital Content



$99.99

Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite Digital Content



$299.99

Jet Black PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite Digital Content

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



Switch



$18.99

Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Port Adapter



$49.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



XBox One



$6.99

Snakebyte Controller Case



$14.99

Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset



$16.99

Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$59.99

Phantom White Wireless Controller



$79.99

Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$18.99

Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Port Adapter



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99

Legends Flashback Blast! Console



Blu-Ray



$12.99

Ninja Scroll: The Motion Picture



$14.99

Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?

Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis



$17.99

No Game Nop Life Zero



$24.98

IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)



$39.99

Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection



$44.99

Kampfer: Complete Collection

