CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Fry's Ads 9/2-8

By fidodido, Today, 08:54 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 08:54 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$149.99
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

PS4 :ps4:

$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War

$29.99
MLB: The Show '19

$49.99
Days Gone
Kingdom Hearts III

$59.99
Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite Digital Content

$99.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite Digital Content

$299.99
Jet Black PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite Digital Content
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console

Switch :switch:

$18.99
Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Port Adapter

$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

XBox One :xb1:

$6.99
Snakebyte Controller Case

$14.99
Snakebyte Headset X Gaming Headset

$16.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$59.99
Phantom White Wireless Controller

$79.99
Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC :pc:

$18.99
Hyperkin Gamecube Controller Port Adapter

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console

Blu-Ray

$12.99
Ninja Scroll: The Motion Picture

$14.99
Is It Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon?
Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis

$17.99
No Game Nop Life Zero

$24.98
IMAX: A Beautiful Planet/IMAX: Journey to the South Pacific (4K+Blu)

$39.99
Princess Resurrection: Complete Collection

$44.99
Kampfer: Complete Collection
 


#2 Stop  

Stop

Posted Today, 01:14 PM

Fry's likely to go out of business by the end of this year. Just look at the empty shelves. My store is like a ghost town.

 


jbg87

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

sea of thieves 9.99 online order


