yakuza 2 kiwami 2 Ps4 - $24.97 @ gamestop

By SRL1, Yesterday, 03:57 PM

#1 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Yesterday, 03:57 PM

https://www.gamestop...2/10160714.html


#2 gospelman  

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM

Hmm they don't have a separate listing for the steelbook version, so I wonder if some of the copies in store will be the (likely gutted) launch edition.


#3 Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

Playing 0 now and having a good time. I spend more time bowling and dancing than the story so far. And I have Kiwami waiting for me after thanks to free PSN game of the month a while back. Is this s good price for part 2?


