CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Product Information

- - - - -

Splatoon 2 & Mario Odyssey Starter Packs $50

By n64ra, Today, 08:14 PM

n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

This thread is just for the Starter Pack versions of Nintendo Switch games. They seem to be $50 at at least one retailer each week. Here are BB links.

 

Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6298953

Splatoon 2: Starter Pack

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6297914

 

Breath of the Wild used to have a Starter Pack, but it seems OOO everywhere.

 

I've seen the vanilla versions of these games drop to $45 (maybe even $40?), but has anyone seen the Starter Pack versions drop below $50?


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

https://www.walmart....ch starter pack

 

Walmart seems to be the best retail store (i.e. outside of eBay) for brand new Switch deals unless you can shop Best Buy through Google Express and use a coupon code > I bought vanilla Zelda and starter pack Mario for $80 after coupon a few months ago.


lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 09:06 PM

I still see the BOTW packs at Target and Walmart.  Could just be that they don't track them separately as MSRP is the same as vanilla.


