Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Splatoon 2 or Mario Odyssey Starter Pack $50

By n64ra, Sep 05 2019 08:14 PM

#1 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2413 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 05 September 2019 - 08:14 PM

This thread is just for the Starter Pack versions of Nintendo Switch games. They seem to be $50 at at least one retailer each week. Here are BB links.

 

Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6298953

Splatoon 2: Starter Pack

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6297914

 

Breath of the Wild used to have a Starter Pack, but it seems OOO everywhere.

 

I've seen the vanilla versions of these games drop to $45 (maybe even $40?), but has anyone seen the Starter Pack versions drop below $50?


#2 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   665 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted 05 September 2019 - 09:04 PM

https://www.walmart....ch starter pack

 

Walmart seems to be the best retail store (i.e. outside of eBay) for brand new Switch deals unless you can shop Best Buy through Google Express and use a coupon code > I bought vanilla Zelda and starter pack Mario for $80 after coupon a few months ago.


#3 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   540 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted 05 September 2019 - 09:06 PM

I still see the BOTW packs at Target and Walmart.  Could just be that they don't track them separately as MSRP is the same as vanilla.


#4 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2413 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 05 September 2019 - 10:41 PM

I still see the BOTW packs at Target and Walmart.  Could just be that they don't track them separately as MSRP is the same as vanilla.

That sounds odd since they do track vanilla and starter pack differently for Mario. Just checked on target.com


#5 Sgt Barone   CAG since 2008 CAGiversary!   2035 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Sgt Barone

Posted 06 September 2019 - 02:02 AM

Just picked up Splatoon 2 for $40 (GCU). Also got a Pro Controller for $61.

#6 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1887 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM

OP, change the & to or in your title. That's a big difference.

#7 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2413 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Today, 03:04 AM

Target's turn this week at $50

 

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-54004703

 

https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-54004689


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy