Splatoon 2 or Mario Odyssey Starter Pack $50

This thread is just for the Starter Pack versions of Nintendo Switch games. They seem to be $50 at at least one retailer each week. Here are BB links.

Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack



https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6298953



Splatoon 2: Starter Pack



https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6297914

Breath of the Wild used to have a Starter Pack, but it seems OOO everywhere.

I've seen the vanilla versions of these games drop to $45 (maybe even $40?), but has anyone seen the Starter Pack versions drop below $50?