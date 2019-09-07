25% off Select Games with in-store pick-up at Target

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Days gone is such a good game. I just got the plat last night and loved every moment of it. Funny.......I still think Red dead 2 is a "better" game but i am still on chapter 3 and haven't touched it in months.....hmmmm?

Same here. Could not get into RDR2 at all, and loved Days Gone. After the patches, it is an excellent game and I can not wait for a sequel if one ever is made.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again...

The critics can stick it, great game.