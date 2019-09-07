Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

25% off Select Games with in-store pick-up at Target

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 03:28 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17767 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 03:28 PM

https://www.target.c...Save25onselectv

 

13 pages of games eligible

 

Save 25% on select Xbox One and PS4 games. Offer valid using in store Order Pickup or Drive Up. Not valid on orders using Ship to Store or on previous orders. Not all delivery methods may be available. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ Partners. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping and handling charges. Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and on Target.com.

 

Offer expires 9/7/2019 at 11:59pm PT.


#2 Pikagreg   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1713 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Pikagreg

Posted Yesterday, 03:55 PM

Notables 
 
$38.24 Control
$36.74 MK11
$29.99 Crash Team Racing
$38.24 Days Gone
$29.99 DMC5
$20.99 Metro

#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2914 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM

Sekiro is $37.50
Bloodstained is $24.75
  • THT likes this

#4 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 05:32 PM

Black Friday will be here before you know it...

#5 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM

A) they won't ship
B) discount on msrp or very close to msrp

Target finds another reason to be one of the worst gaming retailers in existence.

#6 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2722 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

Amazon is pm’ing most of the target deals if you don’t have it in your local target.

Just wish the 25% was also for switch games.

#7 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   872 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM

Days gone is such a good game. I just got the plat last night and loved every moment of it. Funny.......I still think Red dead 2 is a "better" game but i am still on chapter 3 and haven't touched it in months.....hmmmm?


#8 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   4010 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Days gone is such a good game. I just got the plat last night and loved every moment of it. Funny.......I still think Red dead 2 is a "better" game but i am still on chapter 3 and haven't touched it in months.....hmmmm?

Same here. Could not get into RDR2 at all, and loved Days Gone. After the patches, it is an excellent game and I can not wait for a sequel if one ever is made.


#9 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12581 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Cheapy, you are about a week late in posting this!  :-


#10 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1885 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted Yesterday, 11:07 PM

Picked up Dayz Gone @ Amazon many copies new w free shipping 25 to 35 no tax on some. Bought new for 34 no tax free ship. looked at Target but it was going to cost me about 43 and have to pick up. Used reward and ended up spending 21.51 or so I'm sure I won't feel guilty at that price.

#11 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12581 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 PM

Even when Amazon price matches Target I usually just buy from Target, since the red card discount I get at Target just about covers tax for me.


#12 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   509 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Days gone is such a good game. I just got the plat last night and loved every moment of it. Funny.......I still think Red dead 2 is a "better" game but i am still on chapter 3 and haven't touched it in months.....hmmmm?

 

 

Same here. Could not get into RDR2 at all, and loved Days Gone. After the patches, it is an excellent game and I can not wait for a sequel if one ever is made.

 

 

I've said it before, and I'll say it again...

 

 

The critics can stick it, great game.


#13 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2722 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

And there is more dlc coming for days gone also.
I don’t agree with many critics, but rdr2 was a great game, I loved every hour I dumped into it.

#14 dennisb407   Brickseek DN CAGiversary!   5922 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

Picked up Dayz Gone @ Amazon many copies new w free shipping 25 to 35 no tax on some. Bought new for 34 no tax free ship. looked at Target but it was going to cost me about 43 and have to pick up. Used reward and ended up spending 21.51 or so I'm sure I won't feel guilty at that price.

What?


#15 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1885 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted Today, 08:23 AM

What?



Don't strain yourself.

#16 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   1998 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 10:07 AM

Weak selection and no switch titles :(

 

Looks like I will wait for that Target promo where you buy 1 game under $29.99 you get the 2nd $29.99 game for free. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy