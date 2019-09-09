Fry's 9/8-14

Posted Today, 06:13 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$79.99

Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



PS4



$4.99

Nyko Intercooler Grip



$16.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)

Battle Zone (PSVR)

Bloodborne

Bravo Team (PSVR)

Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)

Drive Club

God of War III: Remastered

Gran Turismo Sport

Knack II

MLB: The Show '17

MLB: The Show '18

Nioh

Ratchet & Clank

RIGS

Shadow of the Colossus

Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn



$50 (B&M only)

$50 Playstation Store Gift Card



$99.99

Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite Digital Content



$299.99

PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console



Switch



$7.99

Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pak



$9.99

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel



$29.99

myCharge Charging Pack



$59.99

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Yoshi's Crafted World



XBox One



$19.99

Anthem

Vampyr



$29.99

Just Cause 4



$59.99

Phantom White Wireless Controller



$69.99

Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition



$299

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$19.99

Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)



$29.99

Playstation Classic Console



$39.99

Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console

