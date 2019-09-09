Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
PS4
$4.99
Nyko Intercooler Grip
$16.99
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
Battle Zone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)
Drive Club
God of War III: Remastered
Gran Turismo Sport
Knack II
MLB: The Show '17
MLB: The Show '18
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
RIGS
Shadow of the Colossus
Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Until Dawn
$50 (B&M only)
$50 Playstation Store Gift Card
$99.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite Digital Content
$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console
Switch
$7.99
Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pak
$9.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel
$29.99
myCharge Charging Pack
$59.99
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Yoshi's Crafted World
XBox One
$19.99
Anthem
Vampyr
$29.99
Just Cause 4
$59.99
Phantom White Wireless Controller
$69.99
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition
$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)
$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
$39.99
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
Fry's 9/8-14
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4969 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:13 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
#2
Posted Today, 07:00 AM
Frys really did stop doing their $9.99 deals. Most of those $16.99 games used to be priced at $9.99 or lower for the holidays now they don't even bother.
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 241 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:58 PM
Frys really did stop doing their $9.99 deals. Most of those $16.99 games used to be priced at $9.99 or lower for the holidays now they don't even bother.
Fry's ads haven't been good since at least 2015.