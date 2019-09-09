Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Fry's 9/8-14

By fidodido, Today, 06:13 AM

fidodido

Posted Today, 06:13 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$79.99
Scarlet Red 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

PS4 :ps4:

$4.99
Nyko Intercooler Grip

$16.99
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
Battle Zone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)
Drive Club
God of War III: Remastered
Gran Turismo Sport
Knack II
MLB: The Show '17
MLB: The Show '18
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
RIGS
Shadow of the Colossus
Tearaway: Unfolded: Crafted Edition
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Until Dawn

$50 (B&M only)
$50 Playstation Store Gift Card

$99.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite Digital Content

$299.99
PS4 1TB Limited Edition Days of Play Console

Switch :switch:

$7.99
Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pak

$9.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel

$29.99
myCharge Charging Pack

$59.99
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Yoshi's Crafted World

XBox One :xb1:

$19.99
Anthem
Vampyr

$29.99
Just Cause 4

$59.99
Phantom White Wireless Controller

$69.99
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition

$299
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB w/ Red Dead Redemption II

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)

$29.99
Playstation Classic Console

$39.99
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
 


inverted_fray

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

Frys really did stop doing their $9.99 deals. Most of those $16.99 games used to be priced at $9.99 or lower for the holidays now they don't even bother.


zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 05:58 PM

Frys really did stop doing their $9.99 deals. Most of those $16.99 games used to be priced at $9.99 or lower for the holidays now they don't even bother.

Fry's ads haven't been good since at least 2015.


