The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

Just Cause 4 Gold $19.97 at GameStop (PS4/XBONE)

By Razzel, Today, 02:13 PM

Razzel  

Razzel

Posted Today, 02:13 PM

https://www.gamestop...n/10164271.html

Great price. Price matched at BB because GameStop did not have it in stock.

Dojorkan  

Dojorkan

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

I can't help but feel that it will go even cheaper with how often JC3 and 2 go on sale. I know JC3 XXL edition goes on sale a lot and I believe that has all the DLC.


paul6  

paul6

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

Wasn't this included in Game Pass?


Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Today, 04:31 PM

I've had this sitting in my GS cart for a week...seems worth getting at this price but I can't seem to pull the trigger.

Razzel  

Razzel

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Still has a decent trade value if you just want season pass

zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 05:56 PM

It's not available online. If it was $15, maybe it'd be worth going to a store and arguing with an employee about what "new" means. But for $20 I can wait until someone else sells it at that price.


jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

It's not available online. If it was $15, maybe it'd be worth going to a store and arguing with an employee about what "new" means. But for $20 I can wait until someone else sells it at that price.

Price match it a Best Buy if they have it.  


jimbo8574  

jimbo8574

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Wasn't this included in Game Pass?

I think just the base game not the Gold version.


