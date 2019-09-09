Just Cause 4 Gold $19.97 at GameStop (PS4/XBONE)
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
Great price. Price matched at BB because GameStop did not have it in stock.
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
I can't help but feel that it will go even cheaper with how often JC3 and 2 go on sale. I know JC3 XXL edition goes on sale a lot and I believe that has all the DLC.
Posted Today, 04:08 PM
Wasn't this included in Game Pass?
Posted Today, 04:31 PM
Posted Today, 04:43 PM
Posted Today, 05:56 PM
It's not available online. If it was $15, maybe it'd be worth going to a store and arguing with an employee about what "new" means. But for $20 I can wait until someone else sells it at that price.
Posted Today, 06:37 PM
Price match it a Best Buy if they have it.
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
Wasn't this included in Game Pass?
I think just the base game not the Gold version.