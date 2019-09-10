Jump to content

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

$15 off $100 Apple ITunes/App Store Card at PayPal/eBay

By CheapyD, Today, 12:45 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17769 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 12:45 PM

https://www.ebay.com...973?_mwBanner=1

#2 Zimmy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   941 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Zimmy

Posted Today, 02:33 PM

I've been trying since 2PM EST yesterday and it will not go through.  Tried every borwser, mobile, etc and it always says something went wrong with PayPal.

Good luck for those who can get this.


#3 nrfuller   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   49 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

nrfuller

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

Same here, I get a message that says 'Please continue to verify your PayPal account' and once I've done so, I'm just taken right back to the same page that asks me to verify my paypal account. The actual 'confirm and pay' button is perpetually greyed out.


#4 numchuk nate   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   80 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

numchuk nate

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Worked for me using the eBay app. Thanks, Cheapy.
