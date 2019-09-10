$15 off $100 Apple ITunes/App Store Card at PayPal/eBay
Posted Today, 12:45 PM
Posted Today, 02:33 PM
I've been trying since 2PM EST yesterday and it will not go through. Tried every borwser, mobile, etc and it always says something went wrong with PayPal.
Good luck for those who can get this.
Posted Today, 03:03 PM
Same here, I get a message that says 'Please continue to verify your PayPal account' and once I've done so, I'm just taken right back to the same page that asks me to verify my paypal account. The actual 'confirm and pay' button is perpetually greyed out.
Posted Today, 03:54 PM