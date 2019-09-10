Restart GameFly for $1

Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

CAGcast #602: Bowling for Bacteria

The gang talks Control, Wreckfest, Knights and Bikes, Omega Labyrinth Life, slot machines in NBA 2k20, and so much more!

By Naruto Uzumaki, Today, 05:13 PM

#1 Naruto Uzumaki   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   439 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Naruto Uzumaki

Posted Today, 05:13 PM

It's that time of year again, just got the email.

 

Look for the subject line: Where have you been?


#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2942 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

Nothing here, but then again I cancelled my sub just two days ago so maybe I won’t get one.


#3 Raye   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   896 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Raye

Posted Today, 05:52 PM

I usually take advantage of this every time I get it but it’s been two years since they sent me one... :(

#4 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   524 Posts   Joined 1.2 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

I usually take advantage of this every time I get it but it’s been two years since they sent me one... :(

Same. Last time I used it on Tekken 7 and MVC Infinite.  I ended up really liking Infinite and bought a copy. 


#5 Raye   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   896 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Raye

Posted Today, 05:56 PM

Went into the GameFly app and the offer is there on the top of the home tab. Didn’t plug in all my info yet but it looks like if you haven’t been active in a while you can take advantage.
