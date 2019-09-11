Jump to content

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

Monster Boy and more $20 switch gamestop

By sevast, Yesterday, 07:13 PM

sevast  

sevast

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

I saw that FDG said that Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Switch is getting one last print in the US. Tweet:

 

https://twitter.com/...111908293918720

 

I had been waiting for it to drop in price, but thought that since Amazon and Target are out of stock that maybe I should just buy it at BestBuy. On a whim, I checked Gamestop and it's $19.97! I had no issues price matching to BestBuy so I wouldn't have to pay shipping. 

 

https://www.gamestop...m/10158866.html

 

I think earlier this week it was already said that Flashback classic, Salt and Sanctuary, and The princess Guide are also $20 at Gamestop. I did notice that TruberBrook is also $20.


briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 07:41 PM

If you look, Monster Boy is not available online at GameStop. It's hard to tell because the website is poorly done but the page defaults to the used version and you have to click New to see that it's not available online. I also had Best Buy price match a few days ago.


joshxx  

joshxx

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

it is not available online and not at any store 100 miles from here, i tried to PM to bestbuy and they said they could'nt because it's not available online


mattysaurus  

mattysaurus

Posted Yesterday, 08:01 PM

it is not available online and not at any store 100 miles from here, i tried to PM to bestbuy and they said they could'nt because it's not available online

 

Same, but with the PS4 version. Probably very YMMV.


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 09:10 PM

Gamestop has a lot of deceptive listings, so you may want to check the listings first to make sure that it's something that's gettable, rather than just a listing.


wratih9  

wratih9

Posted Yesterday, 10:09 PM

Yeah I just tried price matching and they wouldn't do it since it was not instock.  I didn't realize it defaulted to used when I reached out to them so it was showing up that I can add it to my cart.


mojarr0  

mojarr0

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

It is YMMV, but on my second BB chat I was able to price match. Going to try ps4 copy tomorrow.

hedliniv  

hedliniv

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Any zip code or city that the new Switch version is in stock so that I can get a Best Buy price match?
