Monster Boy and more $20 switch gamestop

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

I saw that FDG said that Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Switch is getting one last print in the US. Tweet:

https://twitter.com/...111908293918720

I had been waiting for it to drop in price, but thought that since Amazon and Target are out of stock that maybe I should just buy it at BestBuy. On a whim, I checked Gamestop and it's $19.97! I had no issues price matching to BestBuy so I wouldn't have to pay shipping.

https://www.gamestop...m/10158866.html

I think earlier this week it was already said that Flashback classic, Salt and Sanctuary, and The princess Guide are also $20 at Gamestop. I did notice that TruberBrook is also $20.