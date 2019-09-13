Jump to content

PSN PS+ Platinum Sale ends 9/16

By FriskyTanuki, Yesterday, 09:34 PM

FriskyTanuki  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

Sale Page
 
Ends at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.
 
PS4
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $29.99 - 25% Off
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Nitros Oxide Edition - $44.99 - 25% Off
Days Gone - $41.99 - 30% Off
Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 - 30% Off
Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 - 50% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - $26.99 - 40% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $44.99 - 50% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle - $35.99 - 40% Off
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $14.99 - 25% Off
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $27.99 - 30% Off
Metro Exodus - $29.99 - 50% Off
Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $50.99 - 40% Off
Mortal Kombat 11 - $41.99 - 30% Off
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - $69.99 - 30% Off
MotoGP 19 - $34.99 - 30% Off
Rage 2 - $29.99 - 50% Off
Rage 2: Deluxe Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off
Red Dead Redemption 2 - $35.99 - 40% Off
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle - $29.99 - 70% Off
The Tom Clancy’s Franchise Bundle - $29.99 - 70% Off
Watch Dogs 2 - $14.99 - 75% Off
Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 75% Off
Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $24.99 - 75% Off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 25% Off
WWE 2K19 - $14.99 - 75% Off
WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 - 75% Off

PSVR
Blood & Truth - $19.99 - 50% Off
The Inpatient - $9.99 - 50% Off
 
PS4 Add-ons
Marvel’s Spider-Man - The City That Never Sleeps - $14.99 - 40% Off
Marvel’s Spider-Man - The Heist - $5.99 - 40% Off
Marvel’s Spider-Man - Silver Lining - $5.99 - 40% Off
Marvel’s Spider-Man - Turf Wars - $5.99 - 40% Off
Mortal Kombat 11 - Kombat Pack - $27.99 - 30% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Year 1 Pack - $23.99 - 40% Off
Watch Dogs 2 - Season Pass - $11.99 - 70% Off


Mr. Lonely  

Mr. Lonely

Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

Please don't tell me this is our flash sale for the month.


BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

Lol at this sale

Adam Quest  

Adam Quest

Posted Today, 12:42 AM

Blood & Truth @ $20 = sold.


brewin  

brewin

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

If anyone out there has not played Horizon Zero Dawn and it's Frozen Wilds DLC, $15 is an insanely amazing price to pay for an unforgettable experience! Best new IP this gen, bar none and I'm more of an Xbox head. Love my PS4 too, but I mostly play Xbox because that's where all my friends are at. HZD absolutely blew me away I honestly feel that game alone is worth the price of a PS4!

darthbster31  

darthbster31

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

Spider Man dlc here I come! Rest of this is meh.
