PSN PS+ Platinum Sale ends 9/16

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

If anyone out there has not played Horizon Zero Dawn and it's Frozen Wilds DLC, $15 is an insanely amazing price to pay for an unforgettable experience! Best new IP this gen, bar none and I'm more of an Xbox head. Love my PS4 too, but I mostly play Xbox because that's where all my friends are at. HZD absolutely blew me away I honestly feel that game alone is worth the price of a PS4!

