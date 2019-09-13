PSN PS+ Platinum Sale ends 9/16

Sale Page
Ends at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.
PS4
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $29.99 - 25% Off
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Nitros Oxide Edition - $44.99 - 25% Off
Days Gone - $41.99 - 30% Off
Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 - 30% Off
Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 - 50% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 - 50% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle - $26.99 - 40% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $44.99 - 50% Off
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle - $35.99 - 40% Off
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $14.99 - 25% Off
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $27.99 - 30% Off
Metro Exodus - $29.99 - 50% Off
Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $50.99 - 40% Off
Mortal Kombat 11 - $41.99 - 30% Off
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - $69.99 - 30% Off
MotoGP 19 - $34.99 - 30% Off
Rage 2 - $29.99 - 50% Off
Rage 2: Deluxe Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off
Red Dead Redemption 2 - $35.99 - 40% Off
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 - 50% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle - $29.99 - 70% Off
The Tom Clancy’s Franchise Bundle - $29.99 - 70% Off
Watch Dogs 2 - $14.99 - 75% Off
Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 75% Off
Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $24.99 - 75% Off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 25% Off
WWE 2K19 - $14.99 - 75% Off
WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 - 75% Off
PSVR
Blood & Truth - $19.99 - 50% Off
The Inpatient - $9.99 - 50% Off
PS4 Add-ons
Marvel’s Spider-Man - The City That Never Sleeps - $14.99 - 40% Off
Marvel’s Spider-Man - The Heist - $5.99 - 40% Off
Marvel’s Spider-Man - Silver Lining - $5.99 - 40% Off
Marvel’s Spider-Man - Turf Wars - $5.99 - 40% Off
Mortal Kombat 11 - Kombat Pack - $27.99 - 30% Off
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Year 1 Pack - $23.99 - 40% Off
Watch Dogs 2 - Season Pass - $11.99 - 70% Off
PSN PS+ Platinum Sale ends 9/16
#1
Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM
Sale Page
#2
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Please don't tell me this is our flash sale for the month.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM
#4
Posted Today, 12:42 AM
Blood & Truth @ $20 = sold.
#5
Posted Today, 01:05 AM
Posted Today, 01:05 AM
#6
Posted Today, 01:09 AM
Posted Today, 01:09 AM