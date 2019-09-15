40% Off Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse PC Gaming Mouse (Expires September 21st)
Target Cartwheel Deals September 15th - September 21st: 40% Off Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse
By Zantra, Yesterday, 07:28 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:28 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM
Target is bringing in a new rewards program in October called Circle, it may replace Cartwheel, or Cartwheel may be merged with it. It's basically a loyalty rewards type deal, for all customers. You get 1% cash back on all purchases, and there will be exclusive deals and coupons for Circle members.
Posted Yesterday, 09:04 AM
That sounds cool!!
Posted Yesterday, 01:57 PM
I hope they do another 20-25% off store pickup again soon. I’m interested in Borderlands 3 and Control but don’t really wanna spend more than $40-$45 for either
Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM
Thank you for the heads up on the Elite mouse. I was able to pick one up today. Target also has D&D starter kits for $12 & $13. You can buy them in-store and have it priced matched from their website.