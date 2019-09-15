Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals September 15th - September 21st: 40% Off Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse

By Zantra, Yesterday, 07:28 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   558 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 AM

40% Off Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse PC Gaming Mouse (Expires September 21st)

#2 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   558 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 AM

Target is bringing in a new rewards program in October called Circle, it may replace Cartwheel, or Cartwheel may be merged with it. It's basically a loyalty rewards type deal, for all customers. You get 1% cash back on all purchases, and there will be exclusive deals and coupons for Circle members.

#3 LinkinPrime   :,( CAGiversary!   44218 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

LinkinPrime

Posted Yesterday, 09:04 AM

That sounds cool!!

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

#4 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Yesterday, 01:57 PM

I hope they do another 20-25% off store pickup again soon. I’m interested in Borderlands 3 and Control but don’t really wanna spend more than $40-$45 for either

#5 M2squared  

M2squared

Posted Yesterday, 08:38 PM

Thank you for the heads up on the Elite mouse. I was able to pick one up today. Target also has D&D starter kits for $12 & $13. You can buy them in-store and have it priced matched from their website.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy