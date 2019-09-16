Fry's 9/15-21

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$9.99
Snakebyte Charge Case
$16.99
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Detroit: Become Human
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Little Big Planet 3
$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War
$34.99
Kingdom Hearts III
MLB: The Show '19
$49.99
Black DualShock 4 Controller
Blue Camo DualShock 4 Controller
Crystal DualShock 4 Controller
Gold DualShock 4 Controller
Green Camouflage DualShock 4 Controller
Magma Red DualShock 4 Controller
Silver DualShock 4 Controller
Wave Blue DualShock 4 Controller
$119
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)
Switch
$14.99
Joy-Con Wheel: Set of 2
$15.99
Ivysaur: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Link: Link's Awakening Series Amiibo Figure
Squirtle: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Snake: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
$59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
$69.99
Pro Controller
Grey Joy-Con
$199.99
Switch Lite Handheld
XBox One
$9.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$14.99
Fallout '76
$19.99
Anthem
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller
$24.99
Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$185.05
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
