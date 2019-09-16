Jump to content

Fry's 9/15-21

By fidodido, Today, 04:49 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4970 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 04:49 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$9.99
Snakebyte Charge Case

$16.99
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Detroit: Become Human
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Little Big Planet 3

$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War

$34.99
Kingdom Hearts III
MLB: The Show '19

$49.99
Black DualShock 4 Controller
Blue Camo DualShock 4 Controller
Crystal DualShock 4 Controller
Gold DualShock 4 Controller
Green Camouflage DualShock 4 Controller
Magma Red DualShock 4 Controller
Silver DualShock 4 Controller
Wave Blue DualShock 4 Controller

$119
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)

Switch :switch:

$14.99
Joy-Con Wheel: Set of 2

$15.99
Ivysaur: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Link: Link's Awakening Series Amiibo Figure
Squirtle: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)
Snake: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)

$59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

$69.99
Pro Controller
Grey Joy-Con

$199.99
Switch Lite Handheld

XBox One :xb1:

$9.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$14.99
Fallout '76

$19.99
Anthem

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller

$24.99
Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller

$29.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$185.05
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC

$22.99
Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller
White Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
 


