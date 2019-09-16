Fry's 9/15-21

Posted Today, 04:49 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$9.99

Snakebyte Charge Case



$16.99

Bravo Team (PSVR)

Detroit: Become Human

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Little Big Planet 3



$24.99

Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)

God of War



$34.99

Kingdom Hearts III

MLB: The Show '19



$49.99

Black DualShock 4 Controller

Blue Camo DualShock 4 Controller

Crystal DualShock 4 Controller

Gold DualShock 4 Controller

Green Camouflage DualShock 4 Controller

Magma Red DualShock 4 Controller

Silver DualShock 4 Controller

Wave Blue DualShock 4 Controller



$119

3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)



Switch



$14.99

Joy-Con Wheel: Set of 2



$15.99

Ivysaur: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)

Link: Link's Awakening Series Amiibo Figure

Squirtle: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)

Snake: Super Smash Bros. Series Amiibo Figure (Avail. Fri.)



$59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening



$69.99

Pro Controller

Grey Joy-Con



$199.99

Switch Lite Handheld



XBox One



$9.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$14.99

Fallout '76



$19.99

Anthem



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller



$24.99

Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$185.05

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$22.99

Black Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller

White Hyperkin X91 Wired Controller



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$29.99

Playstation Classic Console

