CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

Lego Worlds For $13.50

By mokchen, Today, 07:06 AM
mokchen  

Posted Today, 07:06 AM

Lego Worlds at Walmart just costs $13.50.


mokchen  

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

link:https://www.walmart....588763/55909614


sevast  

Posted Today, 07:15 AM

I got it for $15 and feel I paid too much. It runs like crap on the switch and isn't a very good game anyway. Any other lego game on the switch is better and if you want to build get Minecraft.


