$1 off Gears 5 at Redbox

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

- - - - -

Today, 07:49 PM
If anyone wants to try Gears 5, we have a pretty sweet deal for you to check out. For a limited time, if you use the code “LANCER” you’ll get $1 off a 1-day rental of the game. If you decide to buy the game afterward, your saved data can be stored automatically via Xbox Live so you can continue playing from where you left off.
 
Legal is forcing us to add this bit…
 
CODE: LANCER
 
Exp. 09/27/19 at 11:59:59 pm. Valid for stated discount off the fee for a 1 day rental of a disc. 1 use, 1 code/per transaction. Your payment card, necessary for a rental, is charged the balance of the daily rental fee for a disc and the full daily rental fee for add’l discs + tax (except where tax isn’t charged) for the 1st rental day. You’re charged the full daily rental fee + tax for add’l days you keep each disc. Can’t be combined with other offers, prior rentals or redeemed for cash. May be cancelled/changed at any time. Void where prohibited.

