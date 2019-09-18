Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Borderlands 3 PS4/XB1 $44 @ Rakuten.com (Expires Today!)

By OmniscientlyMe, Today, 08:22 PM

#1 OmniscientlyMe   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

OmniscientlyMe

Posted Today, 08:22 PM

Didn't see this posted.

On my phone, so someone else please grab the direct link.

Otherwise, go to Rakuten.com/shop. Search for Borderlands 3. Select the one that shows 43.99 w/code GAL9. And choose PS4 or XB1.

Expires at midnight. Not sure what timezone.
Edit Wiki Post

Wiki Post Updated -- by

This is a new wiki post. Click here to edit the post!
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy