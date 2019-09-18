Didn't see this posted.
On my phone, so someone else please grab the direct link.
Otherwise, go to Rakuten.com/shop. Search for Borderlands 3. Select the one that shows 43.99 w/code GAL9. And choose PS4 or XB1.
Expires at midnight. Not sure what timezone.
Borderlands 3 PS4/XB1 $44 @ Rakuten.com (Expires Today!)
By OmniscientlyMe, Today, 08:22 PM
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 77 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:22 PM
