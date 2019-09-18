Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

Borderlands 3 PS4/XB1 $52.99 @ Rakuten.com

By OmniscientlyMe, Yesterday, 08:22 PM

#1 OmniscientlyMe   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   78 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

OmniscientlyMe

Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM

Didn't see this posted.

On my phone, so someone else please grab the direct link.

Otherwise, go to Rakuten.com/shop. Search for Borderlands 3. Select the one that shows 52.99. And choose PS4 or XB1.
Edit Wiki Post

Wiki Post Updated -- by

This is a new wiki post. Click here to edit the post!

#2 mossfan563   CAG 'til I die! CAGiversary!   1295 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

mossfan563

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

https://www.rakuten....roduct/BORDER3/


#3 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 09:26 AM

Yeah, not gonna let them have access to view my emails for $15 off

#4 breakingcustoms   To The Max! CAGiversary!   2835 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

breakingcustoms

Posted Today, 11:33 AM

Yeah, not gonna let them have access to view my emails for $15 off

How so?


#5 dennisb407   Brickseek DN CAGiversary!   5958 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 11:47 AM

Yeah, not gonna let them have access to view my emails for $15 off

Yeah, that doesn't happen, and if it did, they wouldn't be interested in your penis enlargement emails


#6 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

How so?


If you sign into Rakuten with google ebates wants permission to search my emails. No thanks

#7 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 12:22 PM

Yeah, that doesn't happen, and if it did, they wouldn't be interested in your penis enlargement emails


You don’t know that

#8 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2744 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 01:50 PM

Maybe if you use google to sign in you are giving them that ability since Google would have your password and email settings.

Then again Google would already be scanning your emails.


#9 OmniscientlyMe   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   78 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

OmniscientlyMe

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

Discount code expired, but base price is still $52.99.

And yeah, don't use Google to sign into things. Google spies on you to make their money.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy