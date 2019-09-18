Borderlands 3 PS4/XB1 $52.99 @ Rakuten.com
Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM
On my phone, so someone else please grab the direct link.
Otherwise, go to Rakuten.com/shop. Search for Borderlands 3. Select the one that shows 52.99. And choose PS4 or XB1.
Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM
Posted Today, 09:26 AM
Posted Today, 11:33 AM
Yeah, not gonna let them have access to view my emails for $15 off
How so?
Posted Today, 11:47 AM
Yeah, that doesn't happen, and if it did, they wouldn't be interested in your penis enlargement emails
Posted Today, 12:21 PM
If you sign into Rakuten with google ebates wants permission to search my emails. No thanks
Posted Today, 12:22 PM
Yeah, that doesn't happen, and if it did, they wouldn't be interested in your penis enlargement emails
You don’t know that
Posted Today, 01:50 PM
Maybe if you use google to sign in you are giving them that ability since Google would have your password and email settings.
Then again Google would already be scanning your emails.
Posted Today, 04:48 PM
And yeah, don't use Google to sign into things. Google spies on you to make their money.