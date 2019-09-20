No no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Pre-order at Amazon costs $41.86 (16% off).
Link:https://www.amazon.c...B07SR1KX3T?th=1
Posted Today, 01:07 AM
Posted Today, 01:10 AM
I rather have Yes yes Kuni.
Posted Today, 01:14 AM
I'm just going to wait. This will drop pretty quick I'm sure since it's a remaster no one asked for of a game that really isn't that terribly old.
Posted Today, 01:16 AM
Posted Today, 01:31 AM
Posted Today, 03:23 AM
I want this to drop to $20 or less by Black Friday or I'm going to have to wait longer. Switch owners will be happy they get it at all even if it is the PS3 version. The PS4/PC version is an insult with nothing added.
