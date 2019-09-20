Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

No no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Pre-order

By mokchen, Today, 01:07 AM
nintendo

#1 mokchen  

mokchen

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

No no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Pre-order at Amazon costs $41.86 (16% off).

Link:https://www.amazon.c...B07SR1KX3T?th=1


#2 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20870 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

I rather have Yes yes Kuni.


#3 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

I'm just going to wait. This will drop pretty quick I'm sure since it's a remaster no one asked for of a game that really isn't that terribly old.


#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2945 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 01:16 AM

It's been this price for quite a while, but thanks for posting. I kinda forgot it was coming out this week.

#5 johnston306   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   748 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

johnston306

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

I'm just going to wait. This will drop pretty quick I'm sure since it's a remaster no one asked for of a game that really isn't that terribly old.


Switch version is not a remaster, it is a ps3 port.

#6 Silver Phoenix   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   134 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

I want this to drop to $20 or less by Black Friday or I'm going to have to wait longer. Switch owners will be happy they get it at all even if it is the PS3 version. The PS4/PC version is an insult with nothing added.


