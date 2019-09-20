Jump to content

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

CAGcast #603: 2K Oy Vey!

The gang talks Gears 5, Control, Borderlands 3 review oddities, Apple Arcade, Switch Online, and so much more!

Best Buy Deal of the Day 9/20: Select Switch Games on Sale

By litepink, Today, 05:09 AM

litepink

Posted Today, 05:09 AM  

litepink

Posted Today, 05:09 AM

https://www.bestbuy....h-family-titles

Trials Rising - $17.99
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $15.99
Just Dance 2019 - $15.99
Hasbro Game Night - $15.99
Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy- $8.99 (now sold out online)
Sports Party - $14.99
Assassins Creed III - $24.99
American Ninja Warrior - $19.99
Child of Light/Valiant Hearts - $29.99
FIFA 19 - $24.99
Spyro Trilogy - $34.99
Crash Bandicoot Trilogy - $34.99
Bloodstained Ritual of the Night - $24.99
Minecraft - $19.99
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker - $29.99
LEGO Movie 2 - $17.99
LEGO DC Super Villains - $17.99
LEGO Incredibles - $17.99
LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $17.99
LEGO Worlds - $17.99
LEGO Ninjago Movie - $17.99
Scribblenauts Showdown - $17.99
Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $17.99
Cars 3 - $17.99
LEGO City Undercover - $17.99
LEGO Marvel Heroes 2 - $17.99
Hollow Knight- $29.99
Undertale - $24.99
Dark Souls Remastered - $29.99
Skyrim - $44.99
Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - $44.99
Bayonetta II - $44.99
Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition - $44.99
Xenoblade Chronicles II: Torna the Golden Country - $29.99
Xenoblade Chronicles II - $44.99
Sonic Mania - $19.99
Civilization VI - $19.99

briandadude

Posted Today, 05:11 AM  

briandadude

Posted Today, 05:11 AM

Sonic for me.


ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 05:27 AM  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

Will wait to see if these prices are valid in store. Some great prices on some of these games. Only one that I don't have (other than the ones that don't interest me) is Captain Toad.

Josef

Posted Today, 05:28 AM  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:28 AM

Tried to order Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy for $8.99 around 1:20AM and it suddenly became sold out for shipping in checkout, then every single store in my area was sold out (despite all of them having multiple stock a few minutes before).  Seems fishy as I doubt someone swooped in a bought everything in my area in a matter of minutes.  If I have time I'll hit one of the local stores that showed stock before the supposed sell out.


#5 The_Central_Scrutinizer  

The_Central_Scrutinizer

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

I didn't pay full price for Mario vs. Rabbids at launch, only for it to be deeply discounted every following week. No siree...

>__>

...to be fair, the Switch's launch year was a wild time. You had to make it rain here and there.

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 05:35 AM  

Nelson2011

Posted Today, 05:35 AM

Tried to order Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy for $8.99 around 1:20AM and it suddenly became sold out for shipping in checkout, then every single store in my area was sold out (despite all of them having multiple stock a few minutes before).  Seems fishy as I doubt someone swooped in a bought everything in my area in a matter of minutes.  If I have time I'll hit one of the local stores that showed stock before the supposed sell out.

It was probably a price error, that's how best buy shuts them down. Tho it might be still be valid instore.


ray2dee

Posted Today, 05:36 AM  

ray2dee

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

Bayonetta

Josef

Posted Today, 05:44 AM  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

Ended up picking up the BB exclusive Child of Light/Valiant Hearts 2 pack for $23.99 after GCU as that's the lowest its ever been.

 

Highly tempted by Bayonetta and Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition at $35.99 each after GCU, but will probably pass.


Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:48 AM  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

Picked up the Hasbro one since early Xmas shopping for nephew.

 

One down, many to go.


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 06:58 AM  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 06:58 AM

Bloodstained ever get patched?
