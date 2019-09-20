Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

The gang talks Borderlands 3, E3 2020 leak, Apple Arcade, and oh so much more!

GameStop Pro Day

By CheapyD, Today, 12:55 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 12:55 PM

GameStop’s Pro Day Sale is live through this Sunday. 

Savings exclusive to Pro Members.

 

CAG GameStop Thread

 

Highights

Free $50 GameStop Gift Card with new Xbox One Console purchase
Free Starlink Starter Pack with Nintendo Switch purchase
Free Nintendo Select game with purchase of Scarlet Red 2DS Console
$10 off Scarlet Red 2DS Console Pre-Owned Xbox One 500GB Consoles $129.99
Pre-Owned PlayStation 4 500GB Consoles $199.99
Battlefield V (STD - XB1/PS4) $19.99 Anthem (STD/LoD - XB1/PS4) $9.99
50% off POP! Jim Lee & Jim Lee POP! + Tees
Devil May Cry 5 (STD - XB1/PS4) $39.99
Assassin's Creed Odyssey on $19.99 (STD - XB1/PS4)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (STD - NSW) $19.99
$5 off Rage 2 (STD/DLX/CE - XB1/PS4/PC, WSE - XB1/PS4)
$10 off Fallout 76 (STD/TRI - XB1/PS4/PC)
$30 off Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (STD - XB1/PS4/PC)
$20 off Red Dead Redemption 2 (STD - XB1/PS4)
Borderlands $14.99 (GOTY - XB1/PS4)
Borderlands the Handsome Collection $14.99 (STD - XB1/PS4)
Grand Theft Auto V Online (STD - XB1/PS4) $14.99
$20 off Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition (DLX - XB1/PS4)
$15 off Kingdom Hearts III Standard Edition (STD - XB1/PS4)
$10 off Mortal Kombat 11 (STD - XB1/PS4/NSW)
$20 off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (STD - XB1/PS4/PC)
10% off Microsoft NBA 2K20 VC
Tom Clancy's Division 2 (STD - XB1/PS4) $24.99
Assassin's Creed III (REM - NSW) $24.99


deadlykittenpaws  

deadlykittenpaws

Posted Today, 12:56 PM

if only their site weren't screwed so you can't even browse results on collectibles etc saving me some $$$ though on overwatch and fallout stuff haha


PenguinMaster  

PenguinMaster

Posted Today, 12:58 PM

This sale has a lot of STDs.


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:00 PM

This sale has a lot of STDs.

Super tight deals?


PenguinMaster  

PenguinMaster

Posted Today, 01:01 PM

Super tight deals?

If that's what it means you are really overusing it.


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 01:04 PM

Super tight deals?

That's often what I mean when I tell people CheapyD is spreading his STDs to everyone on these forums.


PenguinMaster  

PenguinMaster

Posted Today, 01:08 PM

That's often what I mean when I tell people CheapyD is spreading his STDs to everyone on these forums.

Often? So you sometimes mean something else?


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:11 PM

Often? So you sometimes mean something else?

Smelly Turd Delivery


rp71284  

rp71284

Posted Today, 01:17 PM

I miss when Gamestop used to do B2G1 free on consoles for their Pro days


PenguinMaster  

PenguinMaster

Posted Today, 01:18 PM

Smelly Turd Delivery

Is that something you spread?


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 01:20 PM

GS site hasn't updated yet, Borderlands is still $20 new on it


PenguinMaster  

PenguinMaster

Posted Today, 01:23 PM

GS site hasn't updated yet, Borderlands is still $20 new on it

It shows $15 for me. The deals are only for PowerUp Pro members so you have to be logged in to see them.


dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 01:27 PM

It shows $15 for me. The deals are only for PowerUp Pro members so you have to be logged in to see them.

Thanks, GS always logs me off even though I have remember me checked


Stop  

Stop

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

Smelly Turd Delivery

giphy.gif


Chainsaw_charlie  

Chainsaw_charlie

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Guess GS doesnt want my business that's the 2nd time I've tried to sign up for Pro and have my cc rejected but I have no problem using it everywhere else hmm?


mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

if only their site weren't screwed so you can't even browse results on collectibles etc saving me some $$$ though on overwatch and fallout stuff haha

That's up there with worst website redesigns.  Get rid of wishlists...check.  Get rid of price drop filter...check.  Only load 12 items at a time...check.  Infuriate people by having to press Load More to see more items, causing them to stop browsing after 1 or 2 times...check.  Lose ability to see previous orders and open preorders...check.

 

To quote Hulk Hogan, "That's why this company is in the position that it's in because of bullshit like this."


bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 03:41 PM

$130 is a great deal and lowest I’ve seen on a used Xbox one
