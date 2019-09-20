GameStop Pro Day

GameStop’s Pro Day Sale is live through this Sunday.
Savings exclusive to Pro Members.
Highights
Free $50 GameStop Gift Card with new Xbox One Console purchase
Free Starlink Starter Pack with Nintendo Switch purchase
Free Nintendo Select game with purchase of Scarlet Red 2DS Console
$10 off Scarlet Red 2DS Console Pre-Owned Xbox One 500GB Consoles $129.99
Pre-Owned PlayStation 4 500GB Consoles $199.99
Battlefield V (STD - XB1/PS4) $19.99 Anthem (STD/LoD - XB1/PS4) $9.99
50% off POP! Jim Lee & Jim Lee POP! + Tees
Devil May Cry 5 (STD - XB1/PS4) $39.99
Assassin's Creed Odyssey on $19.99 (STD - XB1/PS4)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (STD - NSW) $19.99
$5 off Rage 2 (STD/DLX/CE - XB1/PS4/PC, WSE - XB1/PS4)
$10 off Fallout 76 (STD/TRI - XB1/PS4/PC)
$30 off Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (STD - XB1/PS4/PC)
$20 off Red Dead Redemption 2 (STD - XB1/PS4)
Borderlands $14.99 (GOTY - XB1/PS4)
Borderlands the Handsome Collection $14.99 (STD - XB1/PS4)
Grand Theft Auto V Online (STD - XB1/PS4) $14.99
$20 off Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition (DLX - XB1/PS4)
$15 off Kingdom Hearts III Standard Edition (STD - XB1/PS4)
$10 off Mortal Kombat 11 (STD - XB1/PS4/NSW)
$20 off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (STD - XB1/PS4/PC)
10% off Microsoft NBA 2K20 VC
Tom Clancy's Division 2 (STD - XB1/PS4) $24.99
Assassin's Creed III (REM - NSW) $24.99