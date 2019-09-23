Fry's Ads 9/23-29

Posted Today, 08:27 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



PS4



$16.99

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Knack II

Nioh

Ratchet & Clank



$24.99

MLB: The Show '19



$34.99

Days Gone



$99.99

Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content



$199

3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)



$299.99

PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content



Switch



$15.99

Link: Link's Awakening Series Amiibo Figure



$59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening



No Price Listed

Gray Switch Lite Handheld

Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld

Yellow Switch Lite Handheld



XBox One



$14.99

Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard



$29.99

Rocksoul AC Power Adapter



$74.90

Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition



$89

Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel



$164.46

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel



$285.29

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$19.99

Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)



$29.99

Playstation Classic Console



$55.99

Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console

