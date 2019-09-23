Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

The gang talks Borderlands 3, E3 2020 leak, Apple Arcade, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 9/23-29

By fidodido, Today, 08:27 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4972 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 08:27 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

PS4 :ps4:

$16.99
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Knack II
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank

$24.99
MLB: The Show '19

$34.99
Days Gone

$99.99
Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content

$199
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)

$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content

Switch :switch:

$15.99
Link: Link's Awakening Series Amiibo Figure

$59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

No Price Listed
Gray Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard

$29.99
Rocksoul AC Power Adapter

$74.90
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition

$89
Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel

$164.46
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel

$285.29
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)

$29.99
Playstation Classic Console

$55.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy