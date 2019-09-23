Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
PS4
$16.99
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
Knack II
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
$24.99
MLB: The Show '19
$34.99
Days Gone
$99.99
Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content
$199
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)
$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content
Switch
$15.99
Link: Link's Awakening Series Amiibo Figure
$59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
No Price Listed
Gray Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld
XBox One
$14.99
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
$29.99
Rocksoul AC Power Adapter
$74.90
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition
$89
Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel
$164.46
Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel
$285.29
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$19.99
Hyperkin Panorama HD Cable (XBox)
$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
$55.99
Hyperkin RetroN 77 HD 2600 Gaming Console
Fry's Ads 9/23-29
