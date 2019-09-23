Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

The gang talks Borderlands 3, E3 2020 leak, Apple Arcade, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

[SOLD OUT] Nintendo Switch Lite ($170) GamerCandy via Rakuten

By Titan X, Today, 03:39 PM

#1 Titan X   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Titan X

Posted Today, 03:39 PM

GamerCandy (via Rakuten)

$170 after COUPON CODE: SAVE 15


#2 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   4850 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

Yeah I saw that on warios twitter.  That price is a bit more tempting I imagine for those that don't own one.  But due to all the issues it possibly has I am not sure people will bite until the rug is shaken out. 


#3 BossKey_Fox   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20949 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

BossKey_Fox

Posted Today, 04:55 PM

I get why the joy con doesn't come off, but it looks more like a horizontal 2DS than a true Switch.

#4 Zaku77   \m/ CAGiversary!   4952 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Zaku77

Posted Today, 05:09 PM

I get why the joy con doesn't come off, but it looks more like a horizontal 2DS than a true Switch.

What? lol

 

It looks exactly like the switch--keeping the unibody vs detachable joycon change in mind. 


#5 United_Korea   Gunpla Addict CAGiversary!   1188 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

United_Korea

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

Tempting, but the colors are so ugly.

#6 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7214 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

Damn, I was planning to grab one but I was at an appt and waited until I got home and now they are sold out from this seller. I guess I should have grabbed it off my phone while I had the chance, oh well, butter luck next time, thanks anyways OP.


#7 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

Tempting, but the colors are so ugly.

They look very childish to me, and this is coming from someone with a Charizard faceplate on his 3DS


#8 kirthew   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   40 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

kirthew

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

All sold out

#9 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1800 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Hold out for the special bundles that will surely come with new big releases.

#10 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7214 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Hold out for the special bundles that will surely come with new big releases.

You mean the ones that are priced at full retail, and you get a digital copy of a game that's cheaper physically? No Thank You!


#11 Zaku77   \m/ CAGiversary!   4952 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Zaku77

Posted Today, 07:29 PM

If anyone has a red card--and they're free, so why wouldn't you--then these are already $285 at Target without a sale. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy