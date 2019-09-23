[SOLD OUT] Nintendo Switch Lite ($170) GamerCandy via Rakuten

GamerCandy (via Rakuten)
$170 after COUPON CODE: SAVE 15
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Turq [SOLD OUT]
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey [SOLD OUT]
- Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow [SOLD OUT]
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:39 PM
GamerCandy (via Rakuten)
$170 after COUPON CODE: SAVE 15
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
Yeah I saw that on warios twitter. That price is a bit more tempting I imagine for those that don't own one. But due to all the issues it possibly has I am not sure people will bite until the rug is shaken out.
Posted Today, 04:55 PM
Posted Today, 05:09 PM
I get why the joy con doesn't come off, but it looks more like a horizontal 2DS than a true Switch.
What? lol
It looks exactly like the switch--keeping the unibody vs detachable joycon change in mind.
Posted Today, 05:18 PM
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
Damn, I was planning to grab one but I was at an appt and waited until I got home and now they are sold out from this seller. I guess I should have grabbed it off my phone while I had the chance, oh well, butter luck next time, thanks anyways OP.
Posted Today, 05:20 PM
Tempting, but the colors are so ugly.
They look very childish to me, and this is coming from someone with a Charizard faceplate on his 3DS
Posted Today, 05:27 PM
Posted Today, 05:35 PM
Posted Today, 05:40 PM
Hold out for the special bundles that will surely come with new big releases.
You mean the ones that are priced at full retail, and you get a digital copy of a game that's cheaper physically? No Thank You!
Posted Today, 07:29 PM
If anyone has a red card--and they're free, so why wouldn't you--then these are already $285 at Target without a sale.