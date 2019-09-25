Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

CAGcast #604: Podcastainment

The gang talks Borderlands 3, E3 2020 leak, Apple Arcade, and oh so much more!

The Padre 50% off on PSN

By mokchen, Today, 01:49 AM
PS4

The Padre at PSN store for $9.99 save 50%!

Link:https://store.playst...name::The Padre


Metacritic score isn't good for this game (Switch version link given because it's the only version that has a score):

 

https://www.metacrit...witch/the-padre


