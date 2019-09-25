The Padre 50% off on PSN

The Padre at PSN store for $9.99 save 50%!
Link:https://store.playst...name::The Padre
Jump to content
Posted Today, 01:49 AM
The Padre at PSN store for $9.99 save 50%!
Link:https://store.playst...name::The Padre
Posted Today, 03:07 AM
Metacritic score isn't good for this game (Switch version link given because it's the only version that has a score):
https://www.metacrit...witch/the-padre
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Have Switch/DS/GB/PC/PS3/PS4/WiiU - Want: Switch/PS4 Games
Started by SirConnery, 17 Sep 2019 switch, ps4, gameboy, mac, pc
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Free game night for National Video Games Day at Redbox
Started by Redbox_Games, 12 Sep 2019 National Video Games Day, Redbox and 3 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
NEW Secret of Mana (PS4) $9 shipped
Started by Ekoria, 10 Jun 2019 ps4
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Gravity Rush 2 Giveaway
Started by Warruz, 21 May 2019 PS4, Giveaway
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code) - $40.89
Started by kobe92, 18 May 2019 PlayStation 4, PS4, PS3 and 2 more...
|