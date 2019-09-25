Jump to content

ps4 pro death stranding limited edition preorder. gamestop and best buy.

By pjmomo, Today, 02:22 PM

pjmomo  

pjmomo

Posted Today, 02:22 PM

up for preorder on bb and gs.

 

https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=6382666

 

https://www.gamestop...GI6QGISCopPMQIg

 

 


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

I wonder if this will be super limited. I like it, but already have a Pro and with PS5 right around the corner not sure it makes sense for me to buy another one.

Omni99  

Omni99

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

I wonder if this will be super limited. I like it, but already have a Pro and with PS5 right around the corner not sure it makes sense for me to buy another one.

Yeah, I was thinking it's gonna be hard to sell this with the PS5 almost ready to be announced.


dualrec  

dualrec

Posted Today, 04:07 PM

I might buy the controller if they make it separate like normal.


