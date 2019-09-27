Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #605: Borederlands

CAGcast #605: Borederlands

The gang talks Modern Warfare, Sony State Of Play, Untitled Goose Game, Epic Game Store exclusivity, Apple Arcade, Mario Kart Tour and $3 bacon.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PSN Flash Sale ends 9/30 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

By FriskyTanuki, Yesterday, 07:10 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki   I have a piano CAGiversary!   69154 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM

Flash Sale Page

 

Ends on 9/30 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.

 

Cross Buy

:ps4: :vita: Shakedown: Hawaii - $14.99 - 25% Off

 

PS4

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $7.49 - 75% Off

Car Mechanic Simulator - $22.49 - 25% Off

Control - $47.99 - 20% Off

Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.99 - 20% Off

Desert Child - $7.79 - 35% Off

Dirt 4 - $11.99 - 80% Off

Dirt Rally 2.0 - $23.99 - 60% Off

Dirt Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe - $31.99 - 60% Off

Dirt Rally 2.0 Super Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off

Elex - $17.99 - 70% Off

Etherborn - $12.74 - 25% Off

F1 2018 - $11.99 - 80% Off

F1 2019 - $35.99 - 40% Off

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost - $41.99 - 40% Off

Fade to Silence - $29.99 - 40% Off

Farming Simulator 19 - $37.49 - 25% Off

Farming Simulator 19: Premium Edition - $60.29 - 33% Off

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - $19.49 - 35% Off

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition - $18.74 - 25% Off

Golem Gates - $8.49 - 66% Off

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone - $6.99 - 30% Off

Pool Nation - $13.99 - 30% Off

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $8.99 - 70% Off

Royal Roads - $6.99 - 30% Off

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - $17.49 - 50% Off

Snooker Nation Championship - $6.59 - 40% Off

Songbird Symphony - $12.74 - 25% Off

Stranger Things 3: The Game - $9.99 - 50% Off

Super Blood Hockey - $5.09 - 66% Off

Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 - 50% Off

Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 - 30% Off

Truberbrook - $20.99 - 30% Off

Verlet Swing - $5.09 - 66% Off

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 25% Off

World War Z - $23.99 - 40% Off

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle - $37.49 - 25% Off

 

PSVR - :ps4: = Playable w/o PSVR

BoxVR - $20.99 - 30% Off

Dick Wilde - $7.49 - 50% Off

:ps4: Dirt Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle - $9.99 - 80% Off

Ghost Giant - $18.74 - 25% Off

:ps4: Jupiter & Mars - $18.74 - 25% Off

:ps4: Rise of Insanity - $9.09 - 30% Off

Telefrag VR - $18.74 - 25% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Control - Season Pass - $19.99 - 20% Off

Farming Simulator 19 - Anderson Group Equipment Pack - $6.69 - 33% Off

Farming Simulator 19 - Season Pass - $33.49 - 33% Off

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Lago del mundo - $7.69 - 30% Off

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Giant Carp Pack - $11.24 - 25% Off

Train Sim World - Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on - $14.99 - 25% Off

Train Sim World - DB DR 182 - $14.99 - 25% Off

 

Have a good weekend.


#2 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   376 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

Thank you in Advance Frisky!

#3 Mr. Lonely   We're all mad here. CAGiversary!   1146 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Mr. Lonely

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

I remember when flash sales were a thing to be excited about. Now they’re just like everything else: predictable and disappointing.

Looks like I’ll be waiting a lot longer to play Trüberbrook.

#4 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2968 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 07:45 PM

Nice to see control on sale. Might grab the season pass. Red faction is also a good deal.

#5 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1756 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

I remember when flash sales were a thing to be excited about. Now they’re just like everything else: predictable and disappointing.

Looks like I’ll be waiting a lot longer to play Trüberbrook.

We sure haven't been getting Spyro and Def Jam Fight for NY for a buck each, that's for sure. Still kicking myself for passing up some of those deals.


#6 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1698 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

World War Z worth that price?

 

anybody here play Rise of Insanity?


#7 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   3202 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

Value wise, my best PSN purchase was definitely Gravity Rush for like 85 cents. It's one of my favorite series now, and got it for less than the price of a soda.

#8 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3187 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 09:28 PM

Grabbed Red Faction remastered for 8.99. Used my $5 GS monthly code and grabbed a $10 psn card so good deal.


#9 Chainsaw_charlie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   439 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Chainsaw_charlie

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Maybe ST 3 and Shakedown Hawaii really waiting for BF


#10 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14523 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

Is $20 worth it for the Control season pass? Or wait for a sale on the BB exclusive Deluxe Edition?

#11 Bing147   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1164 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Bing147

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

I'm in for Ghost Giant and Fell Swal. Maybe Songbird too but would probably prefer that on Switch

#12 The Questyen   Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats CAGiversary!   2578 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

The Questyen

Posted Today, 12:38 AM

Nothing for me but I can recommend both Songbird Symphony and Ghost Giant. Those are both really fun games.


#13 MoonlitFinale   The Fool CAG in Training   5 Posts   Joined 1.6 Years Ago  

MoonlitFinale

Posted Today, 03:21 AM

We sure haven't been getting Spyro and Def Jam Fight for NY for a buck each, that's for sure. Still kicking myself for passing up some of those deals.

One of the best sales ever. Got like 30 games that day.


#14 axemtitanium   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   20 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

axemtitanium

Posted Today, 04:14 AM

Y'all are sleeping hard on that Yakuza bundle. Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 for $37 is a steal.


#15 Souffrir   Eternally Training CAG CAGiversary!   4572 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Souffrir

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

Y'all are sleeping hard on that Yakuza bundle. Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 for $37 is a steal.


I mean, yes, it’s a great price for those three games, but that’s assuming you don’t own one or more of them already. Besides, it’s only 25% off a relatively recent listing, it’s probably going to go deeper in the next few months.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy