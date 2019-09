PSN Flash Sale ends 9/30 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

Y'all are sleeping hard on that Yakuza bundle. Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 for $37 is a steal.

I mean, yes, it’s a great price for those three games, but that’s assuming you don’t own one or more of them already. Besides, it’s only 25% off a relatively recent listing, it’s probably going to go deeper in the next few months.