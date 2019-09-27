PSN Flash Sale ends 9/30 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Ends on 9/30 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.
Cross Buy
Shakedown: Hawaii - $14.99 - 25% Off
PS4
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $7.49 - 75% Off
Car Mechanic Simulator - $22.49 - 25% Off
Control - $47.99 - 20% Off
Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $63.99 - 20% Off
Desert Child - $7.79 - 35% Off
Dirt 4 - $11.99 - 80% Off
Dirt Rally 2.0 - $23.99 - 60% Off
Dirt Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe - $31.99 - 60% Off
Dirt Rally 2.0 Super Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off
Elex - $17.99 - 70% Off
Etherborn - $12.74 - 25% Off
F1 2018 - $11.99 - 80% Off
F1 2019 - $35.99 - 40% Off
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost - $41.99 - 40% Off
Fade to Silence - $29.99 - 40% Off
Farming Simulator 19 - $37.49 - 25% Off
Farming Simulator 19: Premium Edition - $60.29 - 33% Off
Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - $19.49 - 35% Off
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition - $18.74 - 25% Off
Golem Gates - $8.49 - 66% Off
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone - $6.99 - 30% Off
Pool Nation - $13.99 - 30% Off
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $8.99 - 70% Off
Royal Roads - $6.99 - 30% Off
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - $17.49 - 50% Off
Snooker Nation Championship - $6.59 - 40% Off
Songbird Symphony - $12.74 - 25% Off
Stranger Things 3: The Game - $9.99 - 50% Off
Super Blood Hockey - $5.09 - 66% Off
Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 - 50% Off
Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition - $34.99 - 30% Off
Truberbrook - $20.99 - 30% Off
Verlet Swing - $5.09 - 66% Off
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 25% Off
World War Z - $23.99 - 40% Off
The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle - $37.49 - 25% Off
PSVR - = Playable w/o PSVR
BoxVR - $20.99 - 30% Off
Dick Wilde - $7.49 - 50% Off
Dirt Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle - $9.99 - 80% Off
Ghost Giant - $18.74 - 25% Off
Jupiter & Mars - $18.74 - 25% Off
Rise of Insanity - $9.09 - 30% Off
Telefrag VR - $18.74 - 25% Off
PS4 Add-ons
Control - Season Pass - $19.99 - 20% Off
Farming Simulator 19 - Anderson Group Equipment Pack - $6.69 - 33% Off
Farming Simulator 19 - Season Pass - $33.49 - 33% Off
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Lago del mundo - $7.69 - 30% Off
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour - Giant Carp Pack - $11.24 - 25% Off
Train Sim World - Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on - $14.99 - 25% Off
Train Sim World - DB DR 182 - $14.99 - 25% Off
Have a good weekend.