CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #605: Borederlands

CAGcast #605: Borederlands

The gang talks Modern Warfare, Sony State Of Play, Untitled Goose Game, Epic Game Store exclusivity, Apple Arcade, Mario Kart Tour and $3 bacon.

WIRED Microsoft Xbox 360/PC USB Controller - $9.99 - Free shipping for Prime members (electronics.woot.com)

By briandadude, Today, 05:36 AM

briandadude

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

https://electronics....roller-usb-po-1


IronChariot

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

So many counterfeits out there that I'm not sure I want to risk a purchase. If real, it's a great deal, though.

briandadude

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

Sold out


