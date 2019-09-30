WIRED Microsoft Xbox 360/PC USB Controller - $9.99 - Free shipping for Prime members (electronics.woot.com)

In My Country There Is Problem

In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary! 3157 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago

In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary! 3157 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

So many counterfeits out there that I'm not sure I want to risk a purchase. If real, it's a great deal, though.

