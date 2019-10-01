Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #605: Borederlands

CAGcast #605: Borederlands

The gang talks Modern Warfare, Sony State Of Play, Untitled Goose Game, Epic Game Store exclusivity, Apple Arcade, Mario Kart Tour and $3 bacon.

FREE Redbox Game Night

Gaming nights are our favorite nights, but you can't beat a gaming night that is FREE! We're bringing the best games to this party, and the best part is that all you have to bring is your A-Game. Follow the link here to reserve your gaming night today!
 
 
Sam from legal back again making us insert the paragraph below:
 
Exp. 10/7/19 at 11:59:59 pm. Valid for discount off the fee for a 1 day disc rental. 1 use, 1 code/ transaction. Your payment card, necessary for a rental, is charged the balance of the daily rental fee for a disc and the full daily rental fee for add’l discs + tax (except where tax isn’t charged) for the 1st rental day. You’re charged the full daily rental fee + tax for add’l days you keep each disc. Can’t be combined with other offers, prior rentals or redeemed for cash. May be cancelled/changed at any time. Void where prohibited.
 

