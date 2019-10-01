FREE Redbox Game Night

Sam from legal back again making us insert the paragraph below:

Exp. 10/7/19 at 11:59:59 pm. Valid for discount off the fee for a 1 day disc rental. 1 use, 1 code/ transaction. Your payment card, necessary for a rental, is charged the balance of the daily rental fee for a disc and the full daily rental fee for add’l discs + tax (except where tax isn’t charged) for the 1st rental day. You’re charged the full daily rental fee + tax for add’l days you keep each disc. Can’t be combined with other offers, prior rentals or redeemed for cash. May be cancelled/changed at any time. Void where prohibited.