The gang talks Modern Warfare, Sony State Of Play, Untitled Goose Game, Epic Game Store exclusivity, Apple Arcade, Mario Kart Tour and $3 bacon.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint $49.99 ($39.99 w/ GCU) + $10 Reward @ Best Buy

By Jodou, Today, 08:10 PM
Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

Best Buy offers My Best Buy Members Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $49.99, or $39.99 for GCU members plus $10 reward. This may have been a match to the Amazon deal, but I'm not sure who did what first and you don't have to be a Prime member. At effectively $30 after rewards, this will likely beat any BF deal next month.


Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 08:13 PM

Sadly my GCU ran out last week. Now I’m sad.

Kamagii  

Kamagii

Posted Today, 08:17 PM

Hmm 29.99 with GCU and 10$ cert I have plus another 10$ cert going to be really hard to pass up will have to check reviews

gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 08:30 PM

Thanks OP.  I pre-ordered and enjoyed Wildlands, but I'm gonna pass on this game.  Mainly because I have Game Pass so I'm not lacking for games to play.  Secondly, the game doesn't scream "must play on day one" to me.  It's basically Wildlands with gear leveling similar to The Division.  But definitely a good deal for fans.


BlurredReality  

BlurredReality

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

So, I pre-ordered two weeks ago right before my GCU expired. Do you think they'll auto-adjust the price or is this something I'm likely to have to call or do online chat to resolve? 

 

Would seem pretty bogus to not update the price for me since the order has already been placed.


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 08:39 PM

Funny. Amazon is matching Walmart *and* Best Buy.
Best Buy then matches amazon...

ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

Awesome deal, thanks!

etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Today, 08:50 PM

Not a bad deal ... might be cheaper on BF, but most likely $45. I liked the Beta, the auto-killing mini drones were super annoying but I heard that’s a feature that won’t be used as much in the actual game (maybe keeping certain areas off limits for story reasons, but not as prevalent). Will probably bite, since my GCU dies just before BF anyway.

bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted Today, 09:17 PM

I told myself I wouldn't buy this game right away, but for this price I just pre-ordered lol.


Titan X  

Titan X

Posted Today, 09:35 PM

So, I pre-ordered two weeks ago right before my GCU expired. Do you think they'll auto-adjust the price or is this something I'm likely to have to call or do online chat to resolve? 

 

Would seem pretty bogus to not update the price for me since the order has already been placed.

I'm in the same situation.  Contacted Best Buy CS via online chat and they told me, I'd have to cancel my current order and re-order to get the new lower price.  I would lose my GCU discount because mine has expired.


JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 09:48 PM

After playing the beta I wouldn't waste anymore of my time if the game was free. This is not Ghost Recon.


