Best Buy offers My Best Buy Members Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $49.99, or $39.99 for GCU members plus $10 reward. This may have been a match to the Amazon deal, but I'm not sure who did what first and you don't have to be a Prime member. At effectively $30 after rewards, this will likely beat any BF deal next month.
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint $49.99 ($39.99 w/ GCU) + $10 Reward @ Best Buy
Posted Today, 08:10 PM
Posted Today, 08:13 PM
Posted Today, 08:17 PM
Posted Today, 08:30 PM
Thanks OP. I pre-ordered and enjoyed Wildlands, but I'm gonna pass on this game. Mainly because I have Game Pass so I'm not lacking for games to play. Secondly, the game doesn't scream "must play on day one" to me. It's basically Wildlands with gear leveling similar to The Division. But definitely a good deal for fans.
Posted Today, 08:37 PM
So, I pre-ordered two weeks ago right before my GCU expired. Do you think they'll auto-adjust the price or is this something I'm likely to have to call or do online chat to resolve?
Would seem pretty bogus to not update the price for me since the order has already been placed.
Posted Today, 08:39 PM
Best Buy then matches amazon...
Posted Today, 08:47 PM
Posted Today, 08:50 PM
Posted Today, 09:17 PM
I told myself I wouldn't buy this game right away, but for this price I just pre-ordered lol.
Posted Today, 09:35 PM
So, I pre-ordered two weeks ago right before my GCU expired. Do you think they'll auto-adjust the price or is this something I'm likely to have to call or do online chat to resolve?
Would seem pretty bogus to not update the price for me since the order has already been placed.
I'm in the same situation. Contacted Best Buy CS via online chat and they told me, I'd have to cancel my current order and re-order to get the new lower price. I would lose my GCU discount because mine has expired.
Posted Today, 09:48 PM
After playing the beta I wouldn't waste anymore of my time if the game was free. This is not Ghost Recon.
