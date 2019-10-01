Playstation Now is $59.99/year (was $99.99/year)

Posted Today, 09:37 PM

Playstation Now has added God Of War, GTA V, Infamous Second Son and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End to its game library so seeing some improvement on game title selection. Pretty cool for folks who have PC (minimal system requirements of Windows 7 or later, 2GB or more of RAM, and at least a Core i3 2.0 GHz CPU, no graphics card required) to play Sony Exclusives who never purchased a PS4 (here’s hoping more get added).



Sony had it’s head way up its ass for the $99.99 annual fee so nice to see them being competitive from a pricing standpoint with with Xbox Game Pass in tandem with bolstering up their game lineup.



As far as game streaming goes my experience has sucked with Playstation Now (my internet has good upload/download speed) although you do have the option to download games so no biggie if you have the space.

