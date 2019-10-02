Jump to content

* * * * * 1 votes

DEAD: Target Zelda dreamer edition back in stock

By skiizim, Yesterday, 08:43 PM

#1 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10120 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Yesterday, 08:43 PM

Check out this item at Target https://www.target.c...ch/-/A-76780151


#2 R. Kasahara   The Artist Formerly Known as ブルー神羅 CAGiversary!   4304 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

R. Kasahara

Posted Yesterday, 08:49 PM

Ordered. Thank you!

#3 doodofdoods   Prinny Powered CAGiversary!   3261 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

doodofdoods

Posted Yesterday, 09:44 PM

Will they honor the b1g1 sale for the dreamer edition?

#4 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5047 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 10:28 PM

Only if you add two Switch Lites to your cart and then talk about how your cousin’s friend got the deal from an email ... and you have to spin around 3 times.

#5 chubbyninja1319   Where's my stuff!? CAGiversary!   5417 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

chubbyninja1319

Posted Yesterday, 11:19 PM

Thank you CAG!   BB cancelled my original order of this despite me preordering the second it was up, so I am very happy to snag this.  My order is placed.  :beer:


#6 Cangriman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   395 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

Cangriman

Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM

Ahhh OOS for me.

#7 seraph011   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   289 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

seraph011

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

Got one!! Sweet! Now i can keep my uero le sealed. :)

#8 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

On the fence
.. hopefully bestbuy will get the steelbook for xmas

#9 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   708 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

Knowing Target lately, this was probably an inventory mistake and all orders will be cancelled. Then, some of you will head straight to the chat support and demand to be compensated for your emotional damage.


#10 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5047 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 02:59 AM

Guess you didn’t spin 3 times ...

#11 chrislaustin   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7220 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

chrislaustin

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

Just got my shipping notice, and my order is due on Monday, so let's hope they package better than most. Thanks Again OP!


