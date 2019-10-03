Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #606: You Must Be Joking

CAGcast #606: You Must Be Joking

The gang talks Ghost Recon Breakpoint hype, more weird Gearbox stuff, Playstation Now, Apple Arcade games, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Amazon - Fist of The North Star: Lost Paradise 19.99

Today, 03:04 PM

Today, 03:04 PM

Fist of The North Star: Lost Paradise - PlayStation 4 https://www.amazon.c...i_S1GLDbE8VY6V4

Looks like universal price drop 19.99

Today, 03:54 PM

Same price at Best Buy. Hoping GS cuts price too

Today, 04:58 PM

If you enjoy the Yakuza games you'll enjoy this same developers. i liked it. 


Today, 05:00 PM

I like the Yakuza games a lot more.  I played this one for ~5 hours and put it down.  Couldn't get past the art style and 

