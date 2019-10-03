Amazon - Fist of The North Star: Lost Paradise 19.99
#1 from peru to cebu CAGiversary! 1290 Posts Joined 14.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:04 PM
Looks like universal price drop 19.99
#2 YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary! 1676 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:54 PM
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2167 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:58 PM
If you enjoy the Yakuza games you'll enjoy this same developers. i liked it.
#4 Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary! 1929 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:00 PM
I like the Yakuza games a lot more. I played this one for ~5 hours and put it down. Couldn't get past the art style and