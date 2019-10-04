Jump to content

The gang talks Ghost Recon Breakpoint hype, more weird Gearbox stuff, Playstation Now, Apple Arcade games, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Best Buy Deal of the Day Game Sale, That's You PS4 $0.99 & More

By YoshiFan1, Today, 05:07 AM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9951 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 05:07 AM

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games

 

A few of the games on sale:

That's You PS4, $0.99

South Park The Fractured But Whole XBox One, $4.49

Loading Human VR Chapter One PS4, $4.49

Cabela's The Hunt Switch Bundle, $14.99


#2 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

Grabbed the Crew 2 gold edition.

#3 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1213 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

Already played South Park awhile back. Great price though. Any fan of the show should get it.

 

I'm waiting on CTR to hit 20/16. No interest in the rest. Thanks for the post though.


#4 e3man01   Cheap Assin' before most of you even picked up a controller CAGiversary!   365 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

e3man01

Posted Today, 05:58 AM

Wolfenstein:Youngblood w/GCU, here I come!
$16 is well worth it.

MIGHT be $15 during Black Friday, so $16 in early October is a win.

#5 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 06:42 AM

That’s not Me

#6 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2395 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 07:37 AM

Picked up a couple with my GCU.

 

South Park The Fractured But Whole XBox One: $3.59 (hopefully it's the version that comes with digital Stick of Truth)

NHL 19 PS4: $11.99

 

These prices are the reason I wait to buy NHL games (sports in general) a year later.


#7 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3469 Posts   Joined 15.8 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 07:50 AM

Is Crew 2 any good?


#8 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1997 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 09:24 AM

On paper it seems like a good deal, but I still can’t pull the trigger on The Crew 2. I Gamefly’d it when it came out, played it for a good two hours before realizing I would just rather be playing Forza Horizon 3 instead, so I did.

It’s not a bad game, and if you don’t have an Xbox with FH, I would probably recommend it.
