Best Buy Deal of the Day Game Sale, That's You PS4 $0.99 & More

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
A few of the games on sale:
That's You PS4, $0.99
South Park The Fractured But Whole XBox One, $4.49
Loading Human VR Chapter One PS4, $4.49
Cabela's The Hunt Switch Bundle, $14.99
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:07 AM
https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
A few of the games on sale:
That's You PS4, $0.99
South Park The Fractured But Whole XBox One, $4.49
Loading Human VR Chapter One PS4, $4.49
Cabela's The Hunt Switch Bundle, $14.99
Posted Today, 05:12 AM
Posted Today, 05:16 AM
Already played South Park awhile back. Great price though. Any fan of the show should get it.
I'm waiting on CTR to hit 20/16. No interest in the rest. Thanks for the post though.
Posted Today, 05:58 AM
Posted Today, 06:42 AM
Posted Today, 07:37 AM
Picked up a couple with my GCU.
South Park The Fractured But Whole XBox One: $3.59 (hopefully it's the version that comes with digital Stick of Truth)
NHL 19 PS4: $11.99
These prices are the reason I wait to buy NHL games (sports in general) a year later.
Posted Today, 07:50 AM
Is Crew 2 any good?
Posted Today, 09:24 AM