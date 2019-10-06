Target Circle Deals October 6th - October 12th: 15% Off Assorted Movies and Books

Posted Today, 07:35 AM

Welcome to the new Target Circle Deals thread! Circle is just Cartwheel with a new name, and the added bonus of giving you 1% cash back on all purchases, unless you are a Red Card holder. Which will still give you the normal 5% off on your purchases. If you are already a Cartwheel user, a Red Card holder, or you have an account that you use to buy things on Target's website, you are automatically signed up for Circle. If not, you can sign up for an account on the Target website or App. Circle also includes exclusive coupons that are tailored to what you buy. So, I will only be posting deals that are available to everybody.

Here are the deals:



15% Off Assorted Movies & Books* *some exclusions apply (Expires October 12th)



10% Off Assorted Mobile Accessories* *some exclusions apply (Expires October 12th)

