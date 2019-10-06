Jump to content

The gang talks Ghost Recon Breakpoint hype, more weird Gearbox stuff, Playstation Now, Apple Arcade games, and oh so much more!

Target Circle Deals October 6th - October 12th: 15% Off Assorted Movies and Books

By Zantra, Today, 07:35 AM

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 07:35 AM

Welcome to the new Target Circle Deals thread! Circle is just Cartwheel with a new name, and the added bonus of giving you 1% cash back on all purchases, unless you are a Red Card holder. Which will still give you the normal 5% off on your purchases. If you are already a Cartwheel user, a Red Card holder, or you have an account that you use to buy things on Target's website, you are automatically signed up for Circle. If not, you can sign up for an account on the Target website or App. Circle also includes exclusive coupons that are tailored to what you buy. So, I will only be posting deals that are available to everybody.
Here are the deals:

15% Off Assorted Movies & Books* *some exclusions apply (Expires October 12th)

10% Off Assorted Mobile Accessories* *some exclusions apply (Expires October 12th)

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 09:18 AM

It seems like they post new deals through the week now, as some deals end in the middle of the week, so I will be keeping my eye open for new deals as they appear.
