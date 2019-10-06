deepdiscount.com games on sale

ps4
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
Posted Today, 03:50 PM
Are these new games or used because there are some pretty good prices.
Posted Today, 03:56 PM
i guess its new. i didn't find any used section.
Posted Today, 03:57 PM
Thanks for the info
Posted Today, 04:04 PM
disgaea 1 complete and shining resonance are crazy cheap compared to historic lows
Posted Today, 04:09 PM
Does the BB logo mean a Best Buy (best seller) or something? To me it kinda looks like "buy back" and its a picture of an open box.
Posted Today, 04:13 PM
This is what it stands for.
Posted Today, 04:28 PM
Posted Today, 04:59 PM
deemo is also cheap
Deep discount is legit, at least for vinyl purchases. They had some cheap deals on switch games too. https://imvdb.com/vi...e-cars/panorama wonder boy dragons trap for $12.00 is real nice
Edit correct link https://www.deepdisc...by=PriceLowHigh
Posted Today, 05:48 PM
Thanks, there were some decent deals here and if you buy a couple it has free shipping.
Posted Today, 06:13 PM
Posted Today, 06:48 PM
Has anyone ordered from this site before? They have pretty terrible reviews on Reseller Ratings, but the prices look so good.
Posted Today, 06:54 PM
I haven't used them in years, maybe even a decade but my past experiences were always irritating because it was often a waste of time. While they are trust worthy, their stock/deals are not. A lot of their 'too good to be true' prices are just that- too good to be true. Odds are, you'll place an order, they'll sit on it for a week, and then you'll contact them asking what's the status and they'll cancel your order/refund you. I think I placed maybe 5 orders with them and only had 1 fulfilled.
Posted Today, 06:54 PM
The deals are real. But customer service doesn’t exist. If they send you the wrong item maybe 5% of the time. Probably less. You are SoL.
Posted Today, 07:01 PM
Posted Today, 07:07 PM
Aw man, every time I try to add the game I want to the cart I get an error. :( Does this mean it is probably sold out?
Edit: The Error says Product Not Found and the game was Ghost Giant. Been keeping an eye on that game and $10 is insanely cheap for it. Not sure its gone under $25 yet. Ended up getting Shining Resonance Refrain (Draconic Launch Edition) and The Council which also got me free shipping.
Edit 2: Looks like Ghost Giant price went back to 29.99 and is now on Backorder. Darn shame!
Posted Today, 07:34 PM
my haul:
Battlezones PSVR $4.50
Deemo Switch $15.44
Firewall Zero Hour PSVR $12.51
Gungrave PSVR $7.50
Lego Incredibles Switch $12
Superbeat Xonic Switch $7.72
The Council PS4 $7.68
Persistence PSVR $12.75
Trials Rising - Gold Edition PS4 $12
VOEZ Switch $15.44
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap Switch $12
thanks a bunch OP
Posted Today, 07:36 PM
I used to order from them a lot way back in the day. I'm talking, 15-odd years ago. They were called DeepDiscountDVD.com at the time and they were hands-down the best place to order movies, their prices were consistently lower than even Amazon on pretty much every title. What made them even better was that Summer and Winter, they would issue a reusable promo code that would take 25% off everything in your cart. It used to be for DVDs the way we handle Steam now; add a bunch of titles to your wishlist and then go crazy every Summer/Winter spending hundreds of dollars on loads of DVDs, some as low as $6 a pop.
Then eventually the day came when they decided to expand their market, selling more than just movies. This was a result of a new business partnership which led to them also changing their name to simply DeepDiscount.com as well as higher prices across the board. Plus, the Summer/Winter sale was no longer 25% off, you were lucky if you got even 15%.
I don't use them as much as I used to back in the glory days, but on the rare occasion when they do have a decent sale going on, I'll still order from them. Just keep in mind that you're not going to get an Amazon-like experience from them. But I've never not received an order from them; even if it took a while to ship out, I did eventually get it. And if I did need customer support, I call their 800 number rather than attempt to get support through the website or e-mail and everything goes rather smoothly.