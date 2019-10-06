deepdiscount.com games on sale

Posted Today, 07:36 PM

Has anyone ordered from this site before? They have pretty terrible reviews on Reseller Ratings, but the prices look so good.

I used to order from them a lot way back in the day. I'm talking, 15-odd years ago. They were called DeepDiscountDVD.com at the time and they were hands-down the best place to order movies, their prices were consistently lower than even Amazon on pretty much every title. What made them even better was that Summer and Winter, they would issue a reusable promo code that would take 25% off everything in your cart. It used to be for DVDs the way we handle Steam now; add a bunch of titles to your wishlist and then go crazy every Summer/Winter spending hundreds of dollars on loads of DVDs, some as low as $6 a pop.

Then eventually the day came when they decided to expand their market, selling more than just movies. This was a result of a new business partnership which led to them also changing their name to simply DeepDiscount.com as well as higher prices across the board. Plus, the Summer/Winter sale was no longer 25% off, you were lucky if you got even 15%.

I don't use them as much as I used to back in the glory days, but on the rare occasion when they do have a decent sale going on, I'll still order from them. Just keep in mind that you're not going to get an Amazon-like experience from them. But I've never not received an order from them; even if it took a while to ship out, I did eventually get it. And if I did need customer support, I call their 800 number rather than attempt to get support through the website or e-mail and everything goes rather smoothly.