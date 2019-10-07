Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #606: You Must Be Joking

CAGcast #606: You Must Be Joking

The gang talks Ghost Recon Breakpoint hype, more weird Gearbox stuff, Playstation Now, Apple Arcade games, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

Best Buy deals starting 10/7 - Collection of Mana/Final Fantasy XII (Switch) - $29.99 each, plus others

By Josef, Today, 02:10 PM

#1 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12682 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Best Buy put a few new games on sale this morning.  If you have GCU, even better.  Not sure how long the sale will last but it will likely go at least Monday through Thursday this week.

 

Collection of Mana - $29.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6352162

 

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch) - $29.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6314686

 

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4) - $19.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255126

 

Control: Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $59.99 (standard is $49.99)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6345508

 

All sale pS4 games:

https://www.bestbuy....t Deals~On Sale

 

All sale XB1 games:

https://www.bestbuy....t Deals~On Sale


#2 Lord Draconus777   Free fajitas for all! CAGiversary!   602 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Lord Draconus777

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

I can confirm that Amazon is matching all these prices as well.


#3 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

Not much of a sale... I'm confident that Collection of Mana and FFXII will be $20-25 everywhere for Black Friday.

Also saw they're selling Civilization VI on "sale" for $30... Funny because they had it on an actual sale for $20 a couple months ago.

#4 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   703 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

Not much of a sale... I'm confident that Collection of Mana and FFXII will be $20-25 everywhere for Black Friday.

Also saw they're selling Civilization VI on "sale" for $30... Funny because they had it on an actual sale for $20 a couple months ago.


What’s your guess for BF pricing on Sekiro?

#5 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

Tempted on Collection of Mana but my backlog is fierce and I can also see it maybe getting a tad cheaper. Also, I wish FFX12 for Xbox was on sale for that price. While replaying it on the go would be fun I personally would prefer seeing it in 4K. It may not be a huge jump over the Switch version but I would really like to see how that one plays on an X1X.

#6 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1934 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

So much for that limited physical release of Collection of Mana, eh SE?

 

Regardless I'm enjoying a revisit to Trials of Mana / SD3.  Even though I'm forced to use the ridiculously laggy in-game menu. 


#7 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Today, 03:51 PM

What’s your guess for BF pricing on Sekiro?

$25.


#8 Lord Draconus777   Free fajitas for all! CAGiversary!   602 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Lord Draconus777

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

Who would've guessed a collection of 3 roms on an emulator that a company mass produced and put the guise of "limited" release would be in mass quantities and quickly dropping price due to sagging sales?

I'll second $24.99 for BF, wouldn't be surprised at $19.99 either.


#9 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4261 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 04:09 PM

What’s your guess for BF pricing on Sekiro?

I'd also guess $20 - $25. 

 

Really most, if not all of these games will be $40 or less on Black Friday and the ones that will be around the $30 - $40 price range will be more recent releases like Control. 


#10 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2211 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

Tempted on Collection of Mana but my backlog is fierce and I can also see it maybe getting a tad cheaper. Also, I wish FFX12 for Xbox was on sale for that price. While replaying it on the go would be fun I personally would prefer seeing it in 4K. It may not be a huge jump over the Switch version but I would really like to see how that one plays on an X1X.

I also want the XB1 version, however I believe both ps4 and xbox versions are in 4k; the difference is the xbox version is the only one that does 60fps. Thats why I want it.


#11 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted Today, 06:24 PM

$25.


I’d be happy with $25 but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s at $30 by BF and then drops to $20 after the new year.

#12 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

I’d be happy with $25 but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s at $30 by BF and then drops to $20 after the new year.

I thought I was happy getting The Evil Within 2 for $25 and Dark Souls III for $30, only to find I would barely touch them because of my backlog, and they can now be found for $20.

As fun as Sekiro looks, I've got way too much backlog to work through.

#13 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1214 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 06:53 PM

Might as well wait for BF at this point. 


