Fry's Ads 10/7-13

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War
MLB: The Show '19
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$34.99
Days Gone
$59.99
Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite digital content
$99.99
Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content
$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content
Switch
$2.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip
$9.99
Nyko Thin Case
Nyko Travel Charger EX
$15.99
Ivysaur Amiibo Figure
Snake Amiibo Figure
Squirtle Amiibo Figure
$59.95
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
No Price Listed
Gray Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld
XBox One
$14.99
Fallout '76
Snakebyte Key:Pad
$19.99
Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller
$24.99
Valkyria Chronicles 4
$27.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$29.99
Devil May Cry 5
$74.90
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
