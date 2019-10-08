Fry's Ads 10/7-13

Posted Today, 08:24 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$24.99

Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)

God of War

MLB: The Show '19

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$34.99

Days Gone



$59.99

Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite digital content



$99.99

Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content



$299.99

PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content



Switch



$2.99

Snakebyte Ring Grip



$9.99

Nyko Thin Case

Nyko Travel Charger EX



$15.99

Ivysaur Amiibo Figure

Snake Amiibo Figure

Squirtle Amiibo Figure



$59.95

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



No Price Listed

Gray Switch Lite Handheld

Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld

Yellow Switch Lite Handheld



XBox One



$14.99

Fallout '76

Snakebyte Key:Pad



$19.99

Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller



$24.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4



$27.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$29.99

Devil May Cry 5



$74.90

Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$29.99

Playstation Classic Console

