CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #606: You Must Be Joking

CAGcast #606: You Must Be Joking

The gang talks Ghost Recon Breakpoint hype, more weird Gearbox stuff, Playstation Now, Apple Arcade games, and oh so much more!

Fry's Ads 10/7-13

By fidodido, Today, 08:24 AM

Posted Today, 08:24 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
God of War
MLB: The Show '19
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

$34.99
Days Gone

$59.99
Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite digital content

$99.99
Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content

$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content

Switch :switch:

$2.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip

$9.99
Nyko Thin Case
Nyko Travel Charger EX

$15.99
Ivysaur Amiibo Figure
Snake Amiibo Figure
Squirtle Amiibo Figure

$59.95
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

No Price Listed
Gray Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
Fallout '76
Snakebyte Key:Pad

$19.99
Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller

$24.99
Valkyria Chronicles 4

$27.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$29.99
Devil May Cry 5

$74.90
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat 7 Edition

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
 


