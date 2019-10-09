10TB External Drive; Seagate; 199.99; Amazon

Did not see this anywhere, but, on sale for 200.00
https://www.amazon.c...fc980eed7683d7d
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:25 PM
Did not see this anywhere, but, on sale for 200.00
https://www.amazon.c...fc980eed7683d7d
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Couple of those would almost carry my entire porn collection!
Posted Today, 06:26 PM
10TB Easystore is 180$ at bestbuy right now... often it goes down to 160$
and if these Seagate are SMR drives, they are really not that great for a lot of writing. Fine for cold storage i suppose
*personally i would never buy one of these Seagates.
Posted Today, 09:13 PM