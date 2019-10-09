Jump to content

* - - - - 3 votes

10TB External Drive; Seagate; 199.99; Amazon

By dorath, Today, 05:25 PM

dorath  

dorath

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

Did not see this anywhere, but, on sale for 200.00

 

https://www.amazon.c...fc980eed7683d7d


VidgamesgivemeA_D_D  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Couple of those would almost carry my entire porn collection! 


Oregon  

Oregon

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

10TB Easystore is 180$ at bestbuy right now...  often it goes down to 160$

 

and if these Seagate are SMR drives, they are really not that great for a lot of writing.  Fine for cold storage i suppose

 

*personally i would never buy one of these Seagates.


FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 09:13 PM

Western Digital> Seagate
