CAGcast #607: Xbox Raccoon Disc Console

The gang talks PlayStation 5 news, Pig Eat Ball, Pilgrims, Activision, and so much more!

* * - - - 3 votes

Playstation + 1 year subscription card 38.99 on Ebay.

By Dr_dreadful, Today, 01:12 AM

#1 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

https://www.ebay.com...skAAOSw0c9bhZ-k


#2 Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 02:23 AM

this is scam, buy it from a reliable seller like gs who gets the codes straight from the manufacturer and not some grey market scammer on ebay.


Scam? With that much rep yeah ok.

#3 fullmetal  

fullmetal

Posted Today, 02:32 AM

neogames aint shit compared to gs which is a billion dollar company. billion. end of story. who would you trust?

I'd trust gsdave if he were here...


#4 Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

Oh god... GameStop guy is back. Don’t take anything he says seriously.
