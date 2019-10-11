Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #607: Xbox Raccoon Disc Console

CAGcast #607: Xbox Raccoon Disc Console

The gang talks PlayStation 5 news, Pig Eat Ball, Pilgrims, Activision, and so much more!

Surviving Mars + DLC FREE, but Epic Store.

By Keisu, Today, 01:14 AM

#1 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 01:14 AM

Found on slickdeals.

 

https://slickdeals.n...7?src=frontpage

 

Game includes all DLC, except the green planet DLC. - Thanks vicious7171


#2 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6388 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

Great. Not really into the game but for free, might as well download it.

#3 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   437 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted Today, 03:08 AM

Free DLC does not include the Green Planet dlc, in case anyone is wondering


#4 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Free DLC does not include the Green Planet dlc, in case anyone is wondering

Thanks I'll add that to the first post.


#5 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   536 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 03:31 AM

I've reached the point where I'm debating with myself to create a free account to download a free game.


#6 Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 03:33 AM

I've reached the point where I'm debating with myself to create a free account to download a free game.

I made one on a throw away Gmail, took 20 seconds.


