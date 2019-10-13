Jump to content

TARGET: Tom Clancy Division 2 Gold Edition PS4 $59.99 YMMV

By MichaelGTdriver, Today, 04:08 PM

#1 MichaelGTdriver   ビーグル CAGiversary!   1370 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

I found this online but my store said they had it. You may have to ask help to find it, my store said zero in stock But it was locked in a lower clearance endcap with one more. Yet, it's not really on clearance? Sorry if its redundant I'm on my phone.

#2 Ghaleon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1002 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

Great find, thanks for sharing.

#3 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2949 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

Not much of a deal.

You can just get the standard for like $20ish. All the major content expansions are free. Gold edition just gets them a week earlier iirc

#4 elitewillie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2446 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

Not much of a deal.

You can just get the standard for like $20ish. All the major content expansions are free. Gold edition just gets them a week earlier iirc

Seriously lol

#5 ritchardf  

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

Seriously lol

yeah, it had a 3 day early release, a few cosmetic items and the only in game content is a few missions that are season pass owners only.


