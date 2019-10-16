GameStop DotD 10/16: $9 Switch Games and Deadpool Monopoly

Posted Today, 09:33 PM

Is it sad that I was more interested in what was on top of the Deadpool box on the main deals screen than I was about the game?



Also, $9 Switch games, code in box or cart is a great deal..... if they were something that I was EVEN REMOTELY interested in.

I am not sure they are even worth the piece of paper the code is printed on.

I could have honestly lived out the rest of my short days without knowing these even existed.

I guess Gamestop is at least trying to do something different.