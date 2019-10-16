GameStop DotD 10/16: $9 Switch Games and Deadpool Monopoly

Monopoly Game: Marvel Deadpool Collector's Edition $9
Switch Games
Rally Racers $9
Posted Today, 08:00 PM
Posted Today, 08:49 PM
Code in box games? Sold by gamestop? No thank you.
Posted Today, 08:53 PM
Same. I can shop at Gamestop if need be, but I'm not supporting that code in box stuff. That's a bad precedent and also dumb imo.
Posted Today, 09:01 PM
I was more concerned that it will already be opened like most of their "new" games they sell, with a mysteriously used "new" code.
But yeah, wasteful idea probably just to make you think it should cost more than the $1 the shovelware download would be worth.
Posted Today, 09:08 PM
Who needs shrink wrap, stickers not stuck on the actual box, dust free, no germs from a thousand kids, and from a good company?
If some snarky ass bitch kid that is annoyed by me as a customer tells me its actually new then who am I to argue?
Posted Today, 09:33 PM
Is it sad that I was more interested in what was on top of the Deadpool box on the main deals screen than I was about the game?
Also, $9 Switch games, code in box or cart is a great deal..... if they were something that I was EVEN REMOTELY interested in.
I am not sure they are even worth the piece of paper the code is printed on.
I could have honestly lived out the rest of my short days without knowing these even existed.
I guess Gamestop is at least trying to do something different.