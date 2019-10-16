Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #607: Xbox Raccoon Disc Console

CAGcast #607: Xbox Raccoon Disc Console

The gang talks PlayStation 5 news, Pig Eat Ball, Pilgrims, Activision, and so much more!

GameStop DotD 10/16: $9 Switch Games and Deadpool Monopoly

By CheapyD, Today, 08:00 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17794 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 08:00 PM

Monopoly Game: Marvel Deadpool Collector's Edition $9

 

Switch Games

Fruitfall Crush $9

Impossible Mission $9

Rally Racers $9

 


#2 scottman   The ORIGINAL smiley blank face. CAGiversary!   3625 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Today, 08:49 PM

Code in box games?  Sold by gamestop?  No thank you.


#3 Etherealescent   Established since 1989. CAGiversary!   8394 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Etherealescent

Posted Today, 08:53 PM

Code in box games?  Sold by gamestop?  No thank you.

Same. I can shop at Gamestop if need be, but I'm not supporting that code in box stuff. That's a bad precedent and also dumb imo.


#4 scottman   The ORIGINAL smiley blank face. CAGiversary!   3625 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Today, 09:01 PM

Same. I can shop at Gamestop if need be, but I'm not supporting that code in box stuff. That's a bad precedent and also dumb imo.

I was more concerned that it will already be opened like most of their "new" games they sell, with a mysteriously used "new" code.

 

 

But yeah, wasteful idea probably just to make you think it should cost more than the $1 the shovelware download would be worth.


#5 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 09:08 PM

I was more concerned that it will already be opened like most of their "new" games they sell, with a mysteriously used "new" code.

 

Who needs shrink wrap, stickers not stuck on the actual box, dust free, no germs from a thousand kids, and from a good company?

 

If some snarky ass bitch kid that is annoyed by me as a customer tells me its actually new then who am I to argue?


#6 WonkyToad   Switch Friend Code = SW-5381-8720-3041 - ADD ME!... if you w CAGiversary!   952 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

WonkyToad

Posted Today, 09:33 PM

Is it sad that I was more interested in what was on top of the Deadpool box on the main deals screen than I was about the game?
 

Also, $9 Switch games, code in box or cart is a great deal..... if they were something that I was EVEN REMOTELY interested in.

I am not sure they are even worth the piece of paper the code is printed on.

I could have honestly lived out the rest of my short days without knowing these even existed.

 

I guess Gamestop is at least trying to do something different.


