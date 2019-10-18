Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

The gang play the Google Stadia Game, talk new releases, Apex Legends Shadowfall, Activision China controversy, and oh so much more!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4/XB1) - $22.49 @ Amazon after coupon

By plasmabeam, Yesterday, 09:18 PM

plasmabeam  

plasmabeam

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

PS4

 

https://www.amazon.c...204&sr=8-1&th=1

 

XB1

 

https://www.amazon.c...234&sr=8-1&th=1

 

No coupon for the Switch version. I'm tempted to grab the PS4 version, but I'm hoping it'll go under $20 on Black Friday.


arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM

I feel like there is a very common theme about Kickstarter backed games and big price drops close to launch.


Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

Worth it at that price? Or wait for another price drop?

etcrane  

etcrane

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

Didn’t enjoy this one as much as I thought I would ... it’s not a bad game but I played Dead Cells before playing this and the overall quality and controls felt better in that game (yes, they’re slightly different genres, but similar enough imo).

slipknotron1626  

slipknotron1626

Posted Yesterday, 09:31 PM

It's on gamepass....

DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

No coupon for the Switch version


Lol have they even fixed the Switch version yet, or is it still a hot mess?

smokeyjoey8  

smokeyjoey8

Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM

I feel like there is a very common theme about Kickstarter backed games and big price drops close to launch.

I get it's fun to shit on kickstarters, and most of them deserve it (this one is no exception, what with the way it handled canceled ports and the Switch release)7, but lets not kid ourselves. Damn near every game has big price drops close to launch, the exception being big Nintendo games. $17.50 off it's regular $40 price isn't all that great when it's been four months since the game's release. Compare that to Assassins Creed Odyssey, which was $20 four months after it came out.


