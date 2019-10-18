Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4/XB1) - $22.49 @ Amazon after coupon

Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM

I feel like there is a very common theme about Kickstarter backed games and big price drops close to launch.

I get it's fun to shit on kickstarters, and most of them deserve it (this one is no exception, what with the way it handled canceled ports and the Switch release)7, but lets not kid ourselves. Damn near every game has big price drops close to launch, the exception being big Nintendo games. $17.50 off it's regular $40 price isn't all that great when it's been four months since the game's release. Compare that to Assassins Creed Odyssey, which was $20 four months after it came out.