PSA: Target Now Charging $1 Bag Fee for In-Store Pick-Up Orders
#1 EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary! 1477 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:22 AM
Anyone else get this?
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 614 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:25 AM
I just noticed last evening I was being charged a $1.00 "bag fee" when I attempted to order items on the Target app for in-store pick-up.
Anyone else get this?
thanks for the heads up. just another reason for me not to set foot in a target
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
- josekortez likes this
#3 Gaming Guru CAGiversary! 4092 Posts Joined 10.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:41 AM
Store pick up is supposed to be a convenience, why the are they charging a bag fee? Do they not want people in their stores?
Edit: Check to see if your state has a ban on plastic bags, if so that's why you're being charged. Maybe there's an option on the website to not have it bagged or something. Something like 3 dots on the top right, select ‘Adjust Bag Quantity’ to 0.
- Mishimaryu likes this
#4 EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary! 1477 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:46 AM
Store pick up is supposed to be a convenience, why the are they charging a bag fee? Do they not want people in their stores?
I'm in CA if that helps. Definitely did not get this fee last month around. There also doesn't seem to be an option for not wanting a bag when doing store pick up with the app.
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 614 Posts Joined 10.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:46 AM
Store pick up is supposed to be a convenience, why the are they charging a bag fee? Do they not want people in their stores?
Edit: Check to see if your state has a ban on plastic bags, if so that's why you're being charged. Maybe there's an option on the website to not have it bagged or something.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 337 Posts Joined 9.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:00 AM
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 257 Posts Joined 10.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:57 AM
Probably had been charged something due to CA law, but just hadn't noticed. But $1 seems quite egregious being that the law is $.10 per bag minimum. Sorry to those in CA. That's rough.
#8
Posted Today, 12:15 PM
I guess I dont understand this. I mean if you walk in the store they dont charge you a dollar to pick something off the shelf and buy it. Why charge a dollar for ordering it online, then coming to the store and picking it up?
I saw about the plastic bag ban and all but still, why make it automatic? Sure you can refuse the bag and get the refund but that's just another pointless step and something else I have to think about. Shouldn't they charge the dollar when you pick it up if you want a bag then?
Hope they dont ban the bags in my state. They are quite handy to me. I keep them under the sink in the kitchen and take food to work in them, and perfect to scoop cat litter into, tie off and throw away.
Oh well, I dont like the target near me anyway and I hardly ever go in it.