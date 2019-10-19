Jump to content

* - - - - 2 votes

PSA: Target Now Charging $1 Bag Fee for In-Store Pick-Up Orders

By Mishimaryu, Today, 07:22 AM

#1 Mishimaryu   EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary!   1477 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Mishimaryu

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

I just noticed last evening I was being charged a $1.00 "bag fee" when I attempted to order items on the Target app for in-store pick-up.

Anyone else get this?

#2 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   614 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted Today, 07:25 AM

Anyone else get this?

Anyone else get this?


thanks for the heads up. just another reason for me not to set foot in a target

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   4092 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

Store pick up is supposed to be a convenience, why the Fuck are they charging a bag fee? Do they not want people in their stores?

 

Edit: Check to see if your state has a ban on plastic bags, if so that's why you're being charged. Maybe there's an option on the website to not have it bagged or something. Something like 3 dots on the top right, select ‘Adjust Bag Quantity’ to 0.


#4 Mishimaryu   EWGF! (f,N~d~d/f+2) CAGiversary!   1477 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Mishimaryu

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Store pick up is supposed to be a convenience, why the Fuck are they charging a bag fee? Do they not want people in their stores?

 

I'm in CA if that helps. Definitely did not get this fee last month around. There also doesn't seem to be an option for not wanting a bag when doing store pick up with the app.


#5 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   614 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Store pick up is supposed to be a convenience, why the Fuck are they charging a bag fee? Do they not want people in their stores?

Edit: Check to see if your state has a ban on plastic bags, if so that's why you're being charged. Maybe there's an option on the website to not have it bagged or something.

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#6 Dragonaxe3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   337 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

Dragonaxe3

Posted Today, 09:00 AM

I saw that too a couple weeks ago. Also in CA. In the fine print it says that they charge for the $1 now, and if you don’t use the bag, they’ll refund it to you. Either way, it’s stupid since the bags cost 10 cents normally.

#7 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   257 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 10:57 AM

https://www.calrecyc...arryoutbags/faq

Probably had been charged something due to CA law, but just hadn't noticed. But $1 seems quite egregious being that the law is $.10 per bag minimum. Sorry to those in CA. That's rough.

#8 Dr_dreadful  

Dr_dreadful

Posted Today, 12:15 PM

I guess I dont understand this. I mean if you walk in the store they dont charge you a dollar to pick something off the shelf and buy it. Why charge a dollar for ordering it online, then coming to the store and picking it up?

 

I saw about the plastic bag ban and all but still, why make it automatic? Sure you can refuse the bag and get the refund but that's just another pointless step and something else I have to think about. Shouldn't they charge the dollar when you pick it up if you want a bag then?

 

Hope they dont ban the bags in my state. They are quite handy to me. I keep them under the sink in the kitchen and take food to work in them, and perfect to scoop cat litter into, tie off and throw away.

 

Oh well, I dont like the target near me anyway and I hardly ever go in it.


