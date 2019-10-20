Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

The gang play the Google Stadia Game, talk new releases, Apex Legends Shadowfall, Activision China controversy, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 2 votes

Walmart Black Friday leak?

By RyuTheBurninator, Today, 07:27 PM

#1 RyuTheBurninator   Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary!   556 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

RyuTheBurninator

Posted Today, 07:27 PM

Source: https://gamerant.com...019-sales-leak/

PS4 149.99
PS4 Pro 299.99
Switch 199.99
Switch Lite 149.99

Screenshot_20191020-152850_Gallery.jpg

#2 Blumpkin   Lunar Lander CAGiversary!   3101 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Blumpkin

Posted Today, 07:29 PM

$100 off Switch? Consider me sceptical.

#3 JJSP   Not Broke, Just Bent CAGiversary!   10025 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

JJSP

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

The spacing is WAY off on that screenshot. Take this with a huge grain of salt, but it looks fake.

#4 mnharuhi  

mnharuhi

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

Is the source actually from CAG? Lol

#5 RyuTheBurninator   Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary!   556 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

RyuTheBurninator

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

$100 off Switch? Consider me sceptical.


Same here. Still thought this should be shared though.

#6 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2862 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

This is from the Walmart clearance thread and it's not final. L O L

#7 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   438 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted Today, 07:33 PM

I see no reason why Switch consoles would get such deep discounts


#8 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted Today, 07:37 PM

Not making a new BF thread for this since it's an incomplete ad. This is Walmart's BF 2019 ad showing only part of the videogame consoles page. I did not obtain this page, it was shared to me. I have no idea if it is real or legit but have faith in my source. The ad is still in the testing phase and not complete at all. This may not be what prices are once the ad is out and this should be taken with a grain of salt. Enjoy, but again, this is not the finished product.

UKr2mdx.png


#9 MorphineBear  

MorphineBear

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

This came from this thread https://www.cheapass...5#entry14218650


#10 RyuTheBurninator   Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary!   556 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

RyuTheBurninator

Posted Today, 07:39 PM

Not making a new BF thread for this since it's an incomplete ad. This is Walmart's BF 2019 ad showing only part of the videogame consoles page. I did not obtain this page, it was shared to me. I have no idea if it is real or legit but have faith in my source. The ad is still in the testing phase and not complete at all. This may not be what prices are once the ad is out and this should be taken with a grain of salt. Enjoy, but again, this is not the finished product.

UKr2mdx.png



Thanks for clearing that up!

#11 TimPV3   Butthole CAGiversary!   2862 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

I really hope the Switch is $199 and the Lite is $149 just to spite everyone saying they would never be on sale. You can buy a PS4/Xbone together for $300 and play all the big 3rd party games, so it would be in their best interest.

#12 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22876 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 08:19 PM

I see no reason why Switch consoles would get such deep discounts

My thoughts exactly... especially the Switch Lite. I could see bundles being offered but a 33% cut on the regular and a 25% cut on the Light is hard to believe. I also feel like that PS4 Pro price is weak. PS4 sales have been staggered due to all the talk of the PS5, I'd think Sony would offer a bundle at that price. 


#13 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1365 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 08:46 PM

Eh I dunno Switch Lite has already been down to 170 in a few spots. This is the price I'm hoping for TBH and if I can't get it, I'm hoping for a $60 game to be bundled with it. I passed at the 170  because I was really hoping for 150. 


#14 Carjackistan   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Carjackistan

Posted Today, 09:21 PM

lol why would you need an Xbone to play big third party games when you already have a PS4?

I really hope the Switch is $199 and the Lite is $149 just to spite everyone saying they would never be on sale. You can buy a PS4/Xbone together for $300 and play all the big 3rd party games, so it would be in their best interest.


#15 Querjek   Thirty Seven CAGiversary!   2169 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

Querjek

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

Close this thread please...


#16 ed_ames   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   38 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

ed_ames

Posted Today, 09:40 PM

This ad looks way off. I would agree that it's fake.


#17 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6408 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 09:56 PM

Didn't want to make a thread since it isn't officially anything. It's a mock up from those making the ad but nothing is set in stone. For all they know it could be changed to bundles at $200 for Switch Lites instead of a $50 drop or Switch Bundles could be backstock for V1 and not on V2.

This is why I said originally to take the ad with a grain of salt.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy