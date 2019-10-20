Walmart Black Friday leak?
#1 Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary! 556 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:27 PM
PS4 149.99
PS4 Pro 299.99
Switch 199.99
Switch Lite 149.99
#2 Lunar Lander CAGiversary! 3101 Posts Joined 10.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:29 PM
- ar4757 likes this
#3 Not Broke, Just Bent CAGiversary! 10025 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:30 PM
#4
Posted Today, 07:30 PM
#5 Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary! 556 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:31 PM
$100 off Switch? Consider me sceptical.
Same here. Still thought this should be shared though.
#6 Butthole CAGiversary! 2862 Posts Joined 14.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:33 PM
#7 Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary! 438 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:33 PM
I see no reason why Switch consoles would get such deep discounts
#8
Posted Today, 07:37 PM
Not making a new BF thread for this since it's an incomplete ad. This is Walmart's BF 2019 ad showing only part of the videogame consoles page. I did not obtain this page, it was shared to me. I have no idea if it is real or legit but have faith in my source. The ad is still in the testing phase and not complete at all. This may not be what prices are once the ad is out and this should be taken with a grain of salt. Enjoy, but again, this is not the finished product.
- Zenax[zd] likes this
#9
Posted Today, 07:39 PM
This came from this thread https://www.cheapass...5#entry14218650
#10 Psycho + Sunlight = Explosion? CAGiversary! 556 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:39 PM
Not making a new BF thread for this since it's an incomplete ad. This is Walmart's BF 2019 ad showing only part of the videogame consoles page. I did not obtain this page, it was shared to me. I have no idea if it is real or legit but have faith in my source. The ad is still in the testing phase and not complete at all. This may not be what prices are once the ad is out and this should be taken with a grain of salt. Enjoy, but again, this is not the finished product.
Thanks for clearing that up!
#11 Butthole CAGiversary! 2862 Posts Joined 14.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:43 PM
#12 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 22876 Posts Joined 15.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:19 PM
I see no reason why Switch consoles would get such deep discounts
My thoughts exactly... especially the Switch Lite. I could see bundles being offered but a 33% cut on the regular and a 25% cut on the Light is hard to believe. I also feel like that PS4 Pro price is weak. PS4 sales have been staggered due to all the talk of the PS5, I'd think Sony would offer a bundle at that price.
- ar4757 likes this
#13 Westside Wizard CAGiversary! 1365 Posts Joined 8.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:46 PM
Eh I dunno Switch Lite has already been down to 170 in a few spots. This is the price I'm hoping for TBH and if I can't get it, I'm hoping for a $60 game to be bundled with it. I passed at the 170 because I was really hoping for 150.
#14 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 5 Posts Joined 11.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:21 PM
lol why would you need an Xbone to play big third party games when you already have a PS4?
I really hope the Switch is $199 and the Lite is $149 just to spite everyone saying they would never be on sale. You can buy a PS4/Xbone together for $300 and play all the big 3rd party games, so it would be in their best interest.
#15 Thirty Seven CAGiversary! 2169 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:39 PM
Close this thread please...
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 38 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:40 PM
This ad looks way off. I would agree that it's fake.
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6408 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:56 PM
This is why I said originally to take the ad with a grain of salt.
- mnharuhi likes this